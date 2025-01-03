Warriors Suffer Shootout Loss to Raiders

January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK-East Division rivals went toe-to-toe at the Events Centre Friday. The Moose Jaw Warriors picked up a point after 3-2 in a shootout against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Warriors could not have asked for a better start. 48 seconds into the game, they worked the puck to the left point for Ryder Ellis. The 18-year-old defenceman put the puck towards the net, where Owen Berge deflected it past Raiders' goalie Dmitri Fortin. His eighth of the year gave Moose Jaw an early lead.

Prince Albert came into the game with the top-ranked power play in the WHL, and it was their man advantage that produced a game-tying goal when Lukas Dragicevic scored just after the midway point.

The Raiders took a 2-1 lead with four minutes left after winning a wall battle on the left side of the Moose Jaw zone. Aidan Oiring passed the puck cross-ice to Daxon Rudolph in the right circle where his shot beat Josh Banini blocker side.

Moving to the second period and with four and a half minutes remaining, Warrior 16-year-old forward Riley Thorpe burst down the Raiders' left boards. Thorpe drove around the net and finished with a wrap-around goal, his third of the season tied the game at two.

In the third period, both teams pushed the pace at times and created quality scoring opportunities as they combined for 22 shots. However, neither was able to snag a go-ahead goal.

The teams battled to overtime. Prince Albert controlled the early moments of the extra period after picking up a late power play. Moose Jaw bent but did not break which propelled the game into a shootout.

The skills competition went all the way to the sixth round where the Warriors were denied and the Raiders picked up a goal to end the game.

Warriors' goalie Josh Banini made 37 saves in regulation and overtime while Raiders goalie Dmitri Fortin made 28.

The Warriors' weekend homestand continues Saturday against the Saskatoon Blades. Tickets are available online at www.mjwarriors.ca and Moose Jaw Events Centre Box Office.

