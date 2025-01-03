December Ironworker of the Month: F Chase Harrington
January 3, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs' 17-year-old forward Chase Harrington is your Ironworker of the Month for December!
The Prince George native posted nine points over 10 games in December with five goals and four assists. He also finished the month at a +4 and on a three-game point streak. Harrington already has new career highs across the board this season with 10 goals and 17 assists alongside a +10 in 37 games so far. He's the fifth-highest scorer on the team behind Shea Van Olm (27-23-50), Berkly Catton (14-33-47), Brayden Crampton (17-15-32) and Rasmus Ekström (17-15-32).
Harrington also reached 100 career WHL games on Saturday, December 28 against the Wenatchee Wild. He was originally selected eighth overall by the Chiefs in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Due to his late birthday, Harrington is not eligible for the NHL Entry Draft until 2026.
Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.
