Weeks Hits Two Homers in One Inning, Leads Topes to 9-8 Win

July 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Isotopes 9 (38-53), Chihuahuas 8 (55-35) - El Paso, Texas

AT THE DISH: Drew Weeks hit a solo home run in the second inning and then connected on a grand slam in the same frame ... Yonder Alonso went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI including a sac fly.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Tim Melville went 3.2 innings and allowed four runs ... Sam Howard earned the win after throwing 1.1 scoreless.

TOPES TIDBITS: Yonder Alonso went 1-for-4 with two RBI

ON DECK: Saturday -Albuquerque Isotopes at El Paso Chihuahuas

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Jeff Hoffman (4-5, 8.01), El Paso: HP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 7.11)

