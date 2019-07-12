Weeks Hits Two Homers in One Inning, Leads Topes to 9-8 Win
July 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 9 (38-53), Chihuahuas 8 (55-35) - El Paso, Texas
AT THE DISH: Drew Weeks hit a solo home run in the second inning and then connected on a grand slam in the same frame ... Yonder Alonso went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI including a sac fly.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Tim Melville went 3.2 innings and allowed four runs ... Sam Howard earned the win after throwing 1.1 scoreless.
TOPES TIDBITS: Yonder Alonso went 1-for-4 with two RBI
ON DECK: Saturday -Albuquerque Isotopes at El Paso Chihuahuas
PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Jeff Hoffman (4-5, 8.01), El Paso: HP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 7.11)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2019
- Aviators Return from All-Star Break, Crush Salt Lake 13-3 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Aviators Fly Away with the Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Weeks Hits Two Homers in One Inning, Leads Topes to 9-8 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Grizzlies begin post-break with an 8-5 loss at Sacramento - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces' Bats Appear Well-Rested in Victory over Tacoma - Reno Aces
- River Cats open second half with win over Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Nearly Rally from Nine-Run Hole - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dodgers Return to Work with 8-6 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Round Rock's Late Surge Topples Iowa - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.