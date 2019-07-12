Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (36-55) vs Oklahoma City Dodgers (39-51)

Memphis Redbirds (36-55) vs Oklahoma City Dodgers (39-51)

Friday, July 12 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #92 - Home Game #47 (14-32)

LHP Austin Warner (0-0, 9.28) vs RHP Casey Sadler/RHP Brock Stewart (2-7, 8.67)

BY THE NUMBERS

68 Number of times that Redbirds batters have been hit by a pitch this season. That figure leads the Pacific Coast League and all Triple-A clubs. Adolis Garcia has been hit a team-leading 12 times.

1.08 Junior Fernandez's ERA in through his first 8.1 innings pitched (5 G) in his Triple-A career. He has fanned eight batters compared to just one walk issued. He has also stranded all six inherited runners.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds continue their brief four-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers to open up the second-half of the season. The Redbirds dropped last night's opener 8-6 and have now last all five games home games against the Dodgers this season. Randy Arozarena reached safely three times (2 BB/1 HBP) and has reached base in each of his last 12 starts. Adolis Garcia was hit-by-pitch twice last night, bringing his team-leading total to 12. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Left-hander Austin Warner is scheduled to take the mound in tonight's game and make his third start for Memphis and his 17th overall start this season across all levels. In two starts with the Redbirds, Warner has gone 0-0, 9.28 (11 ER/10.2 IP) to go along with seven strikeouts and seven walks. In his last time out on July 5 at Iowa, he took no-decision (4.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 4 HR) in the Redbirds' 9-8 defeat to the Cubs. He has now allowed seven home runs in 10.2 innings of work at the Triple-A level compared to allowing 10 long balls in 82.1 innings at the Double-A level. The six earned runs allowed matched a career-high and he has allowed at least five earned runs in each start for the Redbirds. Warner went 4-6, 3.83 (35 ER/82.1 IP) in 15 games, 14 starts with Double-A Springfield this season. In his 14 starts, eight of them were quality starts and he has made four-straight such outings at that level. Warner was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 10-16, where he went 2-0, 2.21 in two starts, struck-out 16 batters during that span. His performances this season led him to be named a TL Mid-Season All-Star, where he pitched a scoreless inning, fanning one in his appearance on June 25. Warner left the TL ranking 2nd with 88 strikeouts in 82.1 innings. He also ranked 8th with a 3.83 ERA. He made one start at Oklahoma City last season on August 9, where he took no-decision (5.2 IP, 7 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 1 HBP) in the Redbirds' 2-1 victory over the Dodgers. The Louisville, Ky., native is in his third professional season and has spent them all within the St. Louis organization.

The Dodgers are scheduled use right-hander Casey Sadler as an opener in tonight's contest. Sadler is slated to make his second appearance and first start for Oklahoma City this season. He was traded to Los Angeles from Tampa Bay on July 3 after being designated for assignment by the Rays on June 29. Sadler went 0-0, 1.86 (4 ER/19.1 IP) in nine games for the Rays and 1-1, 2.76 (10 ER/32.2 IP) in 11 games, three starts at Triple-A Durham. In 2019 across all levels, he has 48 strikeouts compared to six walks in 35.2 total innings.

Following Sadler, right-hander Brock Stewart is scheduled to come on in relief. Stewart has gone 2-7, 8.67 (53 ER/55.0 IP) for the Dodgers this season in 13 games, starts. In his last time out on July 3 at Nashville, he suffered the loss (1.1 IP, 10 H, 12 R/ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 2 HR, 2 HBP) in the Dodgers' 14-11 defeat to the Sounds. It was his shortest start of the season and he set a career-high in runs allowed a matched a career-high in hits allowed. He has allowed at least six runs in each of his last three starts. Overall, Stewart has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his 13 starts for Oklahoma City. He began the season at the Major League level with Los Angeles where he went 0-0, 18.00 (8 ER/4.0 IP) in three relief appearances before being optioned to Triple-A on April 7. Stewart has made one start against the Redbirds this season on June 21, suffering the loss (5.1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO, 1 HR) in the Dodgers' 14-7 defeat to the Redbirds in Oklahoma City. He spent the bulk of 2018 at Oklahoma City, going 3-3, 2.99 (32 ER/96.1 IP) in 19 starts. In his MLB career, Stewart has gone 2-3, 5.46 (51 ER/84.0 IP) in 36 games, 11 starts. The Normal, Ill., native is in his sixth professional season and he has spent them all within the Los Angeles-NL organization.

HISTORY WITH OKLAHOMA CITY: The Redbirds have faced off against the Oklahoma City Triple-A franchise every year since 1998. The Redbirds trail in the all-time series 165-179 but hold a 93-79 advantage at AutoZone Park. The Redbirds have winning records against Oklahoma City in just six of 21 seasons, but only have losing records in 10 seasons. Last year, the teams faced off in the American Conference Finals of the Pacific Coast League playoffs, with the Redbirds winning the series 3-1.

This is 22nd-straight year that the Redbirds have faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Oklahoma City has been the Dodgers' top affiliate since 2015 and Memphis has a 30-32 record during that span. From 2009-14, the Albuquerque Isotopes was the organization's top affiliate and the Redbirds went 37-49. The Redbirds were also 12-20 against the Albuquerque Dukes from 1998-2000. From 2001-08, the Redbirds went 19-21 against the Las Vegas 51's. Overall, Memphis is 102-128 against the Dodgers' Triple-A club.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Two runs by the Memphis Redbirds in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the game at 6, but the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) plated two in the top of the ninth to earn an 8-6 win in the series opener Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Edmundo Sosa , John Nogowski , and Lane Thomas all had two-hit games for Memphis (36-55), and Sosa also reached base on a fielder's choice in the first inning. Randy Arozarena was on base three times as well for the Redbirds, with two walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Thomas scored twice and drove in a pair for the Redbirds.

After falling behind 3-0 after the top of the second, the Redbirds equaled things up after the third and took a 4-3 lead after the bottom of the fourth. Oklahoma City (39-51) then opened a 6-4 lead after a three-run sixth inning, which remained the score until the bottom of the seventh.

With one out in the seventh, Nogowski singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout for the second out, Thomas doubled home Nogowski and then scored the tying run after moving to third on a wild pitch when Joe Hudson dropped a single in front of the right fielder.

After neither team scored in the eighth inning, Oklahoma City crossed the plate twice in the top of the ninth with the go-ahead runs. Memphis struck out three times in the bottom of the ninth around a Nogowski double to end the contest.

Mike Hauschild started and allowed three runs on six hits in 5.0 innings for Memphis. Mike Mayers made an injury rehab appearance and surrendered three unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning. Junior Fernandez , Hunter Cervenka , and Ryan Helsley also took the mound for the Redbirds.

Gavin Lux drove in four runs for the Dodgers.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves were made prior to last night's game:

Jose Godoy was transferred from Double-A Springfield, Andrew Knizner was recalled by St. Louis, Chasen Shreve had his contract purchased by St. Louis and both Rangel Ravelo and Tyler Webb were optioned to Memphis.

Godoy is in line to make his first appearance for the Redbirds since June 8 with his first game action. He made his Triple-A debut on June 2 vs. Oklahoma City and went 0-for-3. In his next four games, Godoy went 7-for-16 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Knizner will be making his second Major League stint of the season. He made his MLB debut on June 2.

Shreve was 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA in 37 games (42.2 IP) for Memphis this season, striking out 50 and walking just 19.

Ravelo returns from his second MLB stint, where he went 0-for-2 in two pinch-hit appearances.

Webb is slated to make his first appearance for the Redbirds since April 5.

IOWA SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds lost their series to the New Orleans Baby Cakes 3-1 in the first meeting between the two teams at Principal Park this season. It was the first time since May 16-20 that the Redbirds lost a series on the road, snapping a four-series unbeaten run. The loss in the series opener on July 4 was the 'Birds first loss at Principal Park since Aug. 25, 2017, ending a run of 10-straight road wins against the Cubs. The first three games of the series were decided by just one run, with the Redbirds going 1-2 in those contests.

Justin Williams played in just one game in the series before hitting the injured list, but hit a pair of two-run homers in the opening game of the series on July 11. It was his first multi-HR game of the season and his first since Aug. 30, 2017. The four runs driven in also set a season-high. In his two starts with the Redbirds this season, Williams went 2-for-3 in each game. Randy Arozarena had his eight-game hitting streak snapped on July 4 after making one at-bat after entering the game as a defensive replacement, but had hit safely in each of his last 11 starts following the end of the series. In 25 games with Memphis following the series, he is slashing .388/.445/.561/1.007 and failed to reach safely when he starts just twice (22 G). Jose Martinez made his Triple-A debut on Saturday and drew two walks, and on Sunday collected his first-career Triple-A hit, a two-out three-run home run in the second that gave the Redbirds the lead. Martinez was the 12th Redbird to make his Triple-A debut this season. Edmundo Sosa's grand slam on July 5 was the team's first grand slam since May 7 and third this season. Lane Thomas returned to Memphis on July 5 after being optioned and hit safely in the last three games of the series, including going 2-for-4 in first two games back. Johan Mieses had two hits in the series as he began his third Memphis stint this season. He has 10 hits in his first 10 career Triple-A games. Seven players posted multi-hit performances in the series and two players had four-RBI games. Overall in the series, the Redbirds batted .215 (29x135) against Cubs pitching.

The 'Birds starting staff went 1-1, 8.90 (17 ER/17.2 IP) fanning 11 batters while issuing 11 walks. They allowed six home runs and 15 total extra-base hits. The staff overall yielded an opponent's average of .286 (40x140). Harold Arauz and Mike Hauschild each made starts of 5.0 innings while allowing three earned runs in their respective outings. Hauschild's start was his longest outing of the year and he now has nine strikeouts in his last 9.0 innings pitched. In earning the victory in his start, Arauz's four wins are second most among active Redbirds. Austin Warner made his second Triple-A start of the season and allowed six earned runs on eight hits, with four hits being home runs. Warner has allowed seven long balls in his two starts. Junior Fernandez made one appearance during the series, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings on July 5. In his first four Triple-A appearances, he has allowed four hits and one run in 8.0 innings. Hunter Cervenka tossed 3.1 scoreless innings over two games.

THE AMAZING RANDY: After slashing .374/.456/.607/1.063 in 28 games between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in June, Randy Arozarena was named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month. He also had five home runs, eight doubles, 20 RBI, and four stolen bases.

Making his Memphis debut on June 12 after arriving from Springfield, Arozarena proceeded to hit in 13-of-18 games in the month with the Redbirds, including a five-game hitting streak to end the month that included a pair of four-hit games. He had his eight-game hitting streak snapped on July 4, but has reached base safely in each of his last 12 starts. He also has five games with at least three hits during that span.

On July 4, among prospects with at least 100 plate-appearances over the last 30 days he ranked 1st in hits (40) and average (.414), 2nd in OBP (.484) and total bases (70), T-3rd in doubles (10) and 5th in OPS (1.115). (Credit: MLB Pipeline)

This is Arozarena's second-career monthly honor from the Cardinals after being honored in June 2017 while playing for Advanced-A Palm Beach.

LET'S GET IT STARTED: After Randy Arozarena went 2-for-4 in Sunday's game, Redbirds players batting first in the order are now hitting .313 overall, which ranks 2nd in the Pacific Coast League. They also rank 3rd in hits (120), 3rd in OBP (.375), 4th in OPS (.870) and 5th in SLG (.495).

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2019

