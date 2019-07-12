Missions Outlast Omaha in Friday Night Slugfest

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions collected seven extra-base hits including two home runs as they were able to outduel the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 10-9 victory. David Freitas and Travis Shaw provided the majority of the firepower for the Missions as both men left the yard and drove in three runs a piece.

The Missions offense picked up right where they left off from Thursday night's game by collecting two runs in the first inning. Nate Orf got it started with a one-out double and then Cory Spangenberg continued his hot hitting by driving him in with an RBI double. David Freitas walked, and Travis Shaw drove in Spangenberg with an RBI single.

Omaha responded in a big way with a grand-slam off the bat of lead-off hitter Jecksson Flores in the top of the second inning. Wilkerson had allowed a single and then walked the next two batters before serving up the home run. The long ball was number six on the season for Flores.

San Antonio had Wilkerson's back as they answered with five runs of their own in the second inning. Orf drove in two runs with his second double of the night, then Freitas drove in a run with an RBI single. It was Travis Shaw who delivered the knockout blow with a towering two-run home run over the right field fence. Shaw's home run was his fifth since joining the Missions, his second consecutive game with a home run, and it gave the Missions a 7-4 lead.

The Storm Chasers then struck again in the third inning as they chased Missions starter Aaron Wilkerson out of the game. Omaha collected two more runs on RBI singles from Samir Duenez and Nick Dini. Wilkerson was pulled following the Duenez hit, Angel Perdomo replaced him. The Missions still lead 7-6.

San Antonio added on to their lead by adding three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Freitas launched a two-run home run and Shaw scored on a wild pitch. After four innings of play, the Missions lead 10-6.

After Donnie Hart came on to pitch for the Missions in the top of the sixth inning, Omaha inched closer by plating two more runs. With some rough defense behind him, Dini came around to score after reaching on an error and Erick Mejia drove in a run on an RBI single.

Taylor Williams came on in the ninth inning for his sixth save opportunity and it didn't start out strong. The first batter he faced, Ryan O'Hearn, welcomed him to the game with a solo home run to left field. Kelvin Gutierrez singled and he was sacrificed to second base with one out. A ground out moved Gutierrez to third with two outs. Williams walked Nate Esposito but then struck out Brett Phillips to win the game and lock up his fourth save of the season.

Aaron Wilkerson got the start for the Missions. Wilkerson was pulled in the third inning after only lasting 2.2 innings. He allowed six earned runs on five hits, walked three, and struck out three batters. Six earned runs allowed ties his career high.

Perdomo dominated in relief for the Missions in tonight's game. He pitched 2.1 shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out five batters. This was his first career Triple-A victory as he improves to 1-0 on the season.

Josh Staumont served as the opener tonight for the Storm Chasers. He lasted one inning after allowing two earned runs on three hits. Left-hander Jake Kalish took over for the start of the second inning. In four innings of relief, Kalish allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits while giving up two home runs in the process. He receives the loss and falls to 6-5 on the season.

The Missions and Storm Chasers continue their four-game series Saturday night at Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Bubba Derby (4-5, 4.02) is scheduled to start for the Missions against left-hander Eric Skoglund (1-1, 2.62) for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 56-36 on the season.

Travis Shaw's three-RBI's marks a new season high for him and most RBI in a game since August 4, 2018 when he had four RBI against the Chicago Cubs.

Wilkerson tied his career high with six earned runs allowed, he last did so earlier this season on June 10th against Las Vegas.

