Salt Lake Bees Begin 11 Game Homestand Monday

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees begin the longest homestand of 2019 on Monday as they host 11 consecutive home games starting July 15. The homestand features five games against the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A San Francisco Giants), three against the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A Oakland A's) and three against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A Colorado Rockies). Below are the game times and activities happening during the homestand.

Monday, July 15 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 7:05 p.m.

Super Night. Fans can interact with some of their favorite super powered heroes and villains on the concourse throughout the game.

Smith's Family Night. Fans can purchase four tickets and four hot dogs for $24 at www.slbees.com.

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 5:05 p.m.

The Bees and River Cats will make up a rained-out game from April 15 with a doubleheader. Game one beings at 5:05 p.m. with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after game one ends. Both games will be seven innings long and one ticket is good for both games.

Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation game.

Taco Tuesday with $2 Tacos.

Wednesday, July 17 vs. Sacramento River Cats 7:05 p.m.

Cyprus Credit Union Dollar Dog Night.

Thursday, July 18 vs. Sacramento River Cats, 7:05 p.m.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, July 19 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 7:05 p.m.

Las Abejas de Salt Lake game presented by Homie. The Bees will wear their alternate Spanish language identity as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion program.

Pregame entertainment from Danza Y Color dancers.

Postgame kids run presented by Bees Kids Club.

Saturday, July 20 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 7:05 p.m.

Bees Kids Club Clinic at Smith's Ballpark from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Apollo 11 Night presented by Uptown Cheapskate. The Bees will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission landing on the moon with science and moon activities throughout the game.

Foam Astronaut Helmet giveaway to the first 2000 fans.

Postgame kids run presented by Bees Kids Club.

Sunday, July 21 vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 1:05 p.m.

Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Monday, July 22

Off day

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

Pioneer Day Celebration.

Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest 2020 Qualifier on the field postgame.

Postgame fireworks.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m.

Pioneer Day Celebration presented by Larry H. Miller Dealerships.

Postgame fireworks.

Thursday, July 25 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 7:05 p.m.

Buzz Throwback Night presented by Chartway Federal Credit Union. The Bees continue their 25th Anniversary season celebration with Salt Lake Buzz throwback jerseys.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Also available is the Ford Zone at Smith's Ballpark. The Ford Zone includes a berm ticket and all-you-can-eat hot dogs, soda, popcorn, nachos and churros for just $25. Tickets for the Ford Zone are available at www.slbees.com and are available for all remaining 2019 Bees home games subject to availability.

