Noesi Delivers 'Cakes Their 50th Win of the Season
July 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
Nashville - Hector Noesi pitched his tenth quality start of the season working seven innings, allowed three runs and earned his tenth win of the season in a 7-4 Baby Cakes win over the Sounds.
New Orleans jumped out early with a pair of solo home runs from Magneuris Sierra and Austin Dean to take a 2-0 lead. Nashville answered with a pair of runs in the fifth inning to tie the game.
Jose Trevino drilled a solo home run in the seventh to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead. New Orleans would rally sending nine batters to the plate in the eighth and scored five runs on six hits in the frame. Nashville scored a run in the eighth inning but Kyle Keller earned his ninth save of the season pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
The 'Cakes are 50-42 on the season 5 1/2 games back of first place San Antonio.
GAME NOTES- New Orleans stole a pair of bases and lead the PCL with 103 stolen bases. Hector Noesi earned his tenth win, tied for the league lead.
UPCOMING - The 'Cakes continue the four game series at 7:05pm on Saturday. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Friday, July 19th to play Round Rock in a three-game home-stand.
July 12, 2019
New Orleans 7
Nashville 4
