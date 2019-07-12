Noesi Delivers 'Cakes Their 50th Win of the Season

July 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release





Nashville - Hector Noesi pitched his tenth quality start of the season working seven innings, allowed three runs and earned his tenth win of the season in a 7-4 Baby Cakes win over the Sounds.

New Orleans jumped out early with a pair of solo home runs from Magneuris Sierra and Austin Dean to take a 2-0 lead. Nashville answered with a pair of runs in the fifth inning to tie the game.

Jose Trevino drilled a solo home run in the seventh to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead. New Orleans would rally sending nine batters to the plate in the eighth and scored five runs on six hits in the frame. Nashville scored a run in the eighth inning but Kyle Keller earned his ninth save of the season pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

The 'Cakes are 50-42 on the season 5 1/2 games back of first place San Antonio.

GAME NOTES- New Orleans stole a pair of bases and lead the PCL with 103 stolen bases. Hector Noesi earned his tenth win, tied for the league lead.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes continue the four game series at 7:05pm on Saturday. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Friday, July 19th to play Round Rock in a three-game home-stand.

July 12, 2019

New Orleans 7

Nashville 4

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.