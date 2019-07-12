Dodgers Stun Redbirds with Big Ninth Inning

Memphis, Tenn. - The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored four runs in the ninth inning with a two-run single by Gavin Lux followed by a two-run homer by Will Smith to come back and beat the Memphis Redbirds, 6-3, Friday night at AutoZone Park.

The Dodgers (40-51) entered the ninth inning trailing, 3-2. Connor Joe and Drew Jackson started off with singles, and a balk by Memphis reliever Chris Beck advanced the runners to second and third base.

After pinch hitter Zach Reks grounded out, Lux came up next and sent a single through the right side of a drawn-in infield to score both Joe and Jackson and put the Dodgers in the lead. Smith followed Lux and hit a towering fly ball out to left-center field for his second home run of the night.

Smith now leads OKC with 16 home runs despite playing in just 53 of the team's 91 games. Friday marked his second multi-homer game of the season, previously accomplished May 21 at New Orleans.

Kevin Quackenbush notched two strikeouts in a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to wrap-up the win and earn his sixth save.

Friday was the Dodgers' third win this season when trailing after eight innings. They've now won six of their last seven games overall and improved to 6-0 at AutoZone Park this season.

The teams traded home runs within the first two innings. As the second batter of the game, Smith launched a solo home run onto the bluff in left field to give OKC the quick 1-0 lead.

The Redbirds (36-56) took the lead with a homer of their own in the second inning. With a runner at third base, Lane Thomas sent high fly ball that stayed a few feet fair down the left field line for a two-run homer to put the Redbirds in front at 2-1.

The Dodgers nearly tied the game in the third inning. Lux was at second base with two outs when Matt Beaty lined a single to left field. Thomas cleanly fielded ball and fired a perfect throw to home plate, beating Lux by several feet to end the inning.

However, the Dodgers did tie the game in the next frame on a RBI groundout by Joe.

Memphis went back in front the sixth inning. John Nogowski was hit by a pitch leading off the inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Joe Hudson.

That turned out to be only run allowed over five solid innings by Brock Stewart, who earned the win. After Casey Sadler opened the game and pitched the first three innings, Stewart (3-7) took over in the fourth. He scattered four singles, with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Dodgers tallied 13 hits for the second straight night, with five players collecting two hits apiece. Smith and Lux combined to drive in five of the team's six runs.

Beck (0-7) allowed all four runs in the ninth inning and took the loss.

Due to expected inclement weather making its way to Memphis Sunday, the Dodgers and Redbirds will now play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at AutoZone Park. Live radio coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

