Sounds Falter Late, Lose to Baby Cakes

July 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The New Orleans Baby Cakes scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to grab a come-from-behind 7-4 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a sellout crowd of 10,208 at First Tennessee Park Friday night.

The two teams were even through the first six innings at 2-2. Starter Wes Benjamin went six strong innings and allowed only two runs for Nashville, and New Orleans starter Hector Noesi limited the Sounds to three runs in seven innings.

Sounds' catcher Jose Trevino snapped the 2-2 tie with a solo home run to the berm in left-center field in the bottom of the sixth inning. Trevino's second home run of the season gave Nashville a 3-2 lead, but the one-run advantage was brief.

Nashville reliever Jake Petricka tossed a scoreless top of the seventh to keep it a 3-2 game. Trouble started in the eighth when Magneuris Sierra bunted for a base hit. Locke St. John's throw to first was wild and allowed Sierra to get to third base.

The next three batters reached safely and the Baby Cakes took a 4-3 lead. Eddy Alvarez tripled to even the game at 3-3 and Isan Diaz singled to give New Orleans a lead.

Taylor Guerrieri relieved St. John and got a quick out on a fielder's choice to cut down Diaz at the plate. But a single by Peter O'Brien and another throwing error cost Nashville another run. Wilkin Castillo knocked in another run and made it a five-run frame for the Baby Cakes.

Nashville answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the eighth when Eli White launched his 11th home run of the season - a solo blast down the left field line to trim the deficit to 7-4.

Andy Ibanez, Scott Heineman and Christian Lopes all had multi-hit games for the Sounds. Lopes is hitting .474 (18-for-38) in his first 12 games with Nashville.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Saturday at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Tim Dillard (5-8, 5.78) starts for Nashville against right-hander Cody Poteet (0-0, 5.73) for New Orleans. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 7-4 loss, the Sounds dropped to 39-52 on the season.

Scott Heineman singled in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. He's hitting .441 (30-for-68) with 18 runs scored and 11 RBI during the streak.

Tonight's crowd of 10,208 was the 14th sellout of the season at First Tennessee Park.

The Sounds lost despite leading after seven innings. They are now 30-3 when leading after seven.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

