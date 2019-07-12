Iowa's Pitching Hits Roadblock in Round Rock

July 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





ROUND ROCK, TX - The Round Rock Express (54-39) took advantage of uneven Iowa Cubs (52-40) pitching as the home team secured a 5-2 victory, Friday at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock out-hit Iowa 10-6 and added 11 walks and three hit by pitches to generate its offense. The I-Cubs limited the damage by stranding 16 Express base runners, but their offense couldn't catch up.

The Express took the lead to stay in the second inning on a Chas McCormick RBI single and quickly doubled the edge in the third as a double steal allowed Jack Mayfield to cross home. Garrett Stubbs rounded out Round Rock's offensive effort with an RBI single in the fifth and a two-run blast in the seventh.

Iowa rallied in the ninth as Jim Adduci brought in a pair on a blast to center field. Zack Short and Trent Giambrone kept the game alive with two-out walks before Felipe Paulino induced a ground out to secure the one-out save.

Adbert Alzolay (L, 2-3) labored through the start as he tossed 90 pitches through 4.1 innings. The righty was able to limit the damage to three earned runs despite walking a career-high six batters, hitting two and serving up five hits. On the opposite hill, Rogelio Armenteros (W, 4-6) spun 6.0 shutout frames as he held Iowa to five hits and one walk while fanning seven.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Donnie Dewees was 3-for-4 and fell a home run shy of the cycle.

- The pitching staff's 11 walks were one shy of a season high.

- Iowa went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Iowa and Round Rock play game three of the four-game set tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.