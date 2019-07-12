Iowa's Pitching Hits Roadblock in Round Rock
July 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
ROUND ROCK, TX - The Round Rock Express (54-39) took advantage of uneven Iowa Cubs (52-40) pitching as the home team secured a 5-2 victory, Friday at Dell Diamond.
Round Rock out-hit Iowa 10-6 and added 11 walks and three hit by pitches to generate its offense. The I-Cubs limited the damage by stranding 16 Express base runners, but their offense couldn't catch up.
The Express took the lead to stay in the second inning on a Chas McCormick RBI single and quickly doubled the edge in the third as a double steal allowed Jack Mayfield to cross home. Garrett Stubbs rounded out Round Rock's offensive effort with an RBI single in the fifth and a two-run blast in the seventh.
Iowa rallied in the ninth as Jim Adduci brought in a pair on a blast to center field. Zack Short and Trent Giambrone kept the game alive with two-out walks before Felipe Paulino induced a ground out to secure the one-out save.
Adbert Alzolay (L, 2-3) labored through the start as he tossed 90 pitches through 4.1 innings. The righty was able to limit the damage to three earned runs despite walking a career-high six batters, hitting two and serving up five hits. On the opposite hill, Rogelio Armenteros (W, 4-6) spun 6.0 shutout frames as he held Iowa to five hits and one walk while fanning seven.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Donnie Dewees was 3-for-4 and fell a home run shy of the cycle.
- The pitching staff's 11 walks were one shy of a season high.
- Iowa went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Iowa and Round Rock play game three of the four-game set tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.
