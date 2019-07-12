Aviators Fly Away with the Win
July 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Las Vegas Aviators belted six home runs en route to a 13-3 rout of the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday night. Salt Lake starter JC Ramirez, who was making his seventh Major League rehab assignment start from the Angels, surrendered four of them, including back-to-back homers in the first inning that gave Las Vegas a 3-0 lead.
he Bees would pull to within one run with one in the second on a sacrifice fly by Ty Kelly and a solo homer by Jose Rojas, his 18th of the season, in the third, but the Aviators would score ten runs from the fourth to the seventh to put the game out of reach. Salt Lake would score one run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Kaleb Cowart.
Ramirez (1-2) went five innings and allowed seven runs on ten hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Salt Lake did have two sacrifice flies, but went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Rojas led the Bees with two hits, including a home run, and one run batted in to extend his hitting streak to seven games, while Brennon Lund added two hits, one of which was a double.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2019
- Aviators Return from All-Star Break, Crush Salt Lake 13-3 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Aviators Fly Away with the Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Weeks Hits Two Homers in One Inning, Leads Topes to 9-8 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Grizzlies begin post-break with an 8-5 loss at Sacramento - Fresno Grizzlies
- Aces' Bats Appear Well-Rested in Victory over Tacoma - Reno Aces
- River Cats open second half with win over Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Nearly Rally from Nine-Run Hole - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dodgers Return to Work with 8-6 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Round Rock's Late Surge Topples Iowa - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.