Aviators Fly Away with the Win

The Las Vegas Aviators belted six home runs en route to a 13-3 rout of the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday night. Salt Lake starter JC Ramirez, who was making his seventh Major League rehab assignment start from the Angels, surrendered four of them, including back-to-back homers in the first inning that gave Las Vegas a 3-0 lead.

he Bees would pull to within one run with one in the second on a sacrifice fly by Ty Kelly and a solo homer by Jose Rojas, his 18th of the season, in the third, but the Aviators would score ten runs from the fourth to the seventh to put the game out of reach. Salt Lake would score one run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Kaleb Cowart.

Ramirez (1-2) went five innings and allowed seven runs on ten hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Salt Lake did have two sacrifice flies, but went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Rojas led the Bees with two hits, including a home run, and one run batted in to extend his hitting streak to seven games, while Brennon Lund added two hits, one of which was a double.

