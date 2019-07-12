Aces' Bats Appear Well-Rested in Victory over Tacoma

Reno, NV. - Either the Reno bats were extremely rested from the break, or the Tacoma arms were still on the break. Nonetheless, the Aces won 12-7 over the Rainiers in a game that was over early. The club put up four runs in the first and then followed it up with six in the second. Andy Young, John Ryan Murphy, and Caleb Joseph all had three-run home runs in the game. Wyatt Mathisen added a solo-shot during the night as well. Overall, eight of the nine starters scored a run and had a hit in the game. Mathisen led the way with a 3-for-3 performance and 3 runs scored. The Rainiers made it interesting with a five-run sixth, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit. Ryan Court had a three-run homer for Tacoma in the inning. Ben Lively was sharp in his third Aces start going 4.1 innings allowing one run on six hits to go with four strikeouts. However, Stefan Crichton picked up the win in relief. The Aces will be back in action tomorrow night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. PT against these same Rainiers with righty Riley Smith taking the ball for manager Chris Cron.

Top Performers - Reno

Andy Young (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)

John Ryan Murphy (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI)

Caleb Jospeh (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers - Tacoma

Kristopher Negron (3-for-5, R)

Jaycob Brugman (3-for-3, HR)

Ryan Court (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday July 12 Tacoma Rainiers RHP Riley Smith vs. LHP Sean Nolin 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Homer Happy: With four home runs in tonight's ballgame, the Aces now have 27 total big flies against Tacoma this season in 10 games played. 5/7 @ TAC - 1, 5/8 @ TAC - 1, 5/9 @ TAC - 1, 5/10 @ TAC - 0, 5/16 vs. TAC - 3, 5/17 vs. TAC - 1, 5/18 vs. TAC - 1, 5/19 vs. TAC - 5, 5/20 vs. TAC - 10, 7/11 @ TAC - 4. Kevin Cron leads the team with home runs against the Rainiers in 2019 with eight of them. Wyatt Mathisen and Yasmany Tomas have each homered four times this season against Tacoma.

Well-Rested: After tonight's win, the Aces are now 7-4 in games following the All-Star break since the franchise inception in 2009. The club has won each of the last four games following the break.

I'll Walk 1,000 Miles: Travis Snider walked for the 50th time this season in the top of the second inning of tonight's game. Snider has now walked twice in a game 11 times in 2019 and walked three times in a game twice. He leads the team in base on balls and is now tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League in walks with Salt Lake's Taylor Ward. The Bees Matt Thaiss leads the PCL with 59 walks this year.

Welcome Back: Prior to tonight's game, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Evan Marzilli to a Minor League contract. Marzilli was originally drafted in 2012 in the eighth round by the D-backs out of the University of South Carolina. He spent six seasons in the organization compiling a .255 batting average with 22 HRs, 209 RBIs, and 357 runs scored. In 2018 with the Aces, the outfielder played in 43 games batting .260 with two home runs, 15 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. He played 43 games with the Gary SouthShore RailCats this season prior to returning the Diamondback organization.

