Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (39-51) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (49-42)

Game #91: Nashville Sounds (39-51) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (49-42)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (4-5, 6.84) vs. RHP Hector Noesi (9-4, 3.17)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

- Cancer Awareness Night benefiting Stand Up To Cancer - Join the Nashville Sounds as we honor the fighters and survivors by raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer. Tyler Dial will play a concert near The Band Box during the game as we collect donations for cancer research. Join the players and staff with a Stand Up To Cancer placard as we pause the game briefly in the middle of the second inning to recognize those who are in the fight against cancer.

From the Notes

Nashville vs. Noesí: The Sounds have faced New Orleans' starter Héctor Noesí twice this season. He is 1-1 against Nashville with a 3.55 ERA (12.2 IP/5 ER). His last start came on June 24 at First Tennessee Park, where he earned the loss after allowing 5 runs on 8 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4 batters. The Sounds hit 3 home runs off Noesí, tying his season-high. Overall, active Nashville hitters have preformed as such against Noesí: Jett Bandy, 1-6, 3 K; Matt Davidson, 4-5, HR, 2 RBI, BB; Zack Granite, 1-6, HR, RBI; Andy Ibáñez, 0-3, K; Tyler Pill, 2-6; Carlos Tocci, 0-4, 2 BB; Eli White, 2-6, 3 K; Patrick Wisdom, 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K.

Benjamin Breakdown: In the last nine games for the Sounds that pitcher Wes Benjamin has appeared in, they have won seven games. In that span that started on May 19, he is 3-0 with save and has allowed a 5.60 ERA (45.0 IP/28 ER) and a .304 batting average. He has struck out 36 batters to 20 walks in the time frame. In his first eight games of the season, Benjamin was 1-5 with a 8.54 ERA (32.2 IP/31 ER) and allowed a .323 average, striking out 28 batters to 18 walks. The Sounds were 1-7 in his first 8 games.

Steep Lopes: Infielder Christian Lopes contiued where he left off in the first game after the All-Star break, going 1-for-2 with a run, a double, 2 RBI, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Lopes has hit particularly well with runners in scoring postion, batting .667 (8-for-12) with 2 doubles, 1 home run and 12 RBI. Overall, he is hitting .471 (16-for-34) with 6 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBI, 6 walks and 3 hit-by-pitches (.587 OBP). Since his arrival in Nashville on June 25, he ranks 2nd in on-base percentage and 3rd in average (Scott Heineman is first, hitting .478).

Run Machines: Both Scott Heineman and Andy Ibáñez recorded three-run efforts in Thursday night's game. With Heineman batting 5th and Ibáñez 6th, the two combined to go 5-for-7 with 6 runs, 1 RBI and a walk. The hitters behind them (Christian Lopes, 7th; Jose Trevino, 8th; Juremi Profar, 9th) took advantage of the two reaching base, combining for 7 RBI. The three runs tied a season-high for Lopes and set the season-high for Heineman.

Returning With Style: After not playing with the Sounds since May 18, catcher Jose Trevino went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and a walk in his first game back in Triple-A. It was the third time this season he had at least 3 RBI and it was also his eighth multi-hit game.

