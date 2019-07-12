Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

July 12, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (55-36) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (42-49)

Game #92/Home Game #47

Friday July 12, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-1, 1.79) vs. RHP Josh Staumont (0-4, 2.72)

Quality Doesn't Qualify: Tonight's starter for the Missions, Aaron Wilkerson, has been one of the top starting pitchers in the PCL this season but doesn't have enough innings to qualify for the leaderboard in a number of categories. However, among pitchers with at least 10 starts his 1.79 ERA is second only to New Orleans' Zac Gallen who boasts a 1.77 ERA in 14 starts. Gallen's WHIP (0.77) is also the only one lower than Wilkerson's WHIP of 0.79.

High Five: Cory Spangenberg picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break with another stellar night at the plate last night. The San Antonio utility man went 3-for-4 with 2 runs, a double, a home run, and 5 RBI, which matched a career-high. It was the fifth time this season a Missions player drove in at least five runs in a game. Tyler Saladino has done it twice, Keston Hiura did it once, and Jacob Nottingham had a team-best six-RBI night on June 18 against Reno.

Modest Streak: Spangenberg is currently on a modest five-game hitting streak. It is his sixth hitting streak of at least five games this season. During his current stretch he is batting .455 (10-for-22) with 3 multi-hit games, 5 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, and 10 RBI.

Walking the Line: The Missions have become a more patient team at the plate over the past month. San Antonio drew five walks last night and is tied with Albuquerque in walks for 12th in the Pacific Coast League with 320. Since June 1 however they are seventh in the PCL having drawn 131.

Finding a Groove: Travis Shaw collected a pair of hits last night including a two-run homer in San Antonio's five-run seventh inning. It was Shaw's fourth multi-hit game in 17 games with the Missions. He had seven multi-hit games in 57 games with Milwaukee. In those 57 games with the Brewers Shaw belted six home runs and drove in 13. Already with the Missions he has four home runs and 11 RBI.

