Wear & Win with the Bisons 'Obscure Jersey Night' Honda Fridaynightbash on August 9
July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Back by popular demand is an event that can put to good use that obscure, old or outdated sports jersey that is just taking up space in the back of your closet! That's right, our Honda fridaynightbash! on August 9 against the Rochester Red Wings is our annual Obscure Jersey Night and we have some brand new categories for you to
We all have jerseys we wish we didn't buy because the player was gone off your favorite team before you even knew it. Or the team itself doesn't exist anymore. Or, maybe you've gone all out for your beer league softball jersey and you want the world to see! Put those jerseys to use because when you wear them to Sahlen Field on August 9, you could WIN PRIZES in several fun and obscure categories. ' Most Obscure Player,' ' Most Obscure Team ' and ' Best Bear League Jersey/Tee ' are just a few of the seven categories in which you can win some very cool stuff, including game-worn and autographed jerseys from our theme night games! Of course, because the game is also a Honda fridaynightbash!, you'll also be able to enjoy postgame Fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beer and food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. GET MY TICKETS The Categories
We'll have seven categories for which you can win on Obscure Jersey Night! Plus, our spotters will be full force once the gates open at 5:00 p.m. so come early, enjoy the pregame Happy Hour and BE SEEN!!! This year's Obscure Jersey Categories are:
Most Obscure Player Jersey
Most Obscure Team Jersey
Best Obsolete Team Jersey
Best Beer League Jersey/Tee
Best Youth Jersey (Kids ONLY)
Best International Jersey
Most Obscure Movie/TV Jersey The Prizes
Get ready to upgrade your collection if you win! Check out the prizes we will be awarding at this year's event!
Autographed/Game Worn Star Wars Jersey
Autographed/Game Worn Malmo Oat Milkers Jersey (x2)
Autographed/Game Worn Marvel Jersey
A Luces de Buffalo jersey from the gift shop
A Youth Jersey from gift shop for youth category
$100 Bisons Gift Card
NOTE: All winners will also receive 4 tickets to another game this season
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 28, 2024
- Wear & Win with the Bisons 'Obscure Jersey Night' Honda Fridaynightbash on August 9 - Buffalo Bisons
- July 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 28 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: July 30-August 4 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Wear & Win with the Bisons 'Obscure Jersey Night' Honda Fridaynightbash on August 9
- Bisons' Win Streak Streak Stopped at Four by Syracuse
- Late Offense Powers Bisons Fourth Straight Win Over Syracuse
- August 11: 'strike out Cancer' Game to Feature In-Game Raffle with Over 40 Items to Win
- Bisons Win Third Straight with 6-4 Win Against Syracuse