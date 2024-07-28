Wear & Win with the Bisons 'Obscure Jersey Night' Honda Fridaynightbash on August 9

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Back by popular demand is an event that can put to good use that obscure, old or outdated sports jersey that is just taking up space in the back of your closet! That's right, our Honda fridaynightbash! on August 9 against the Rochester Red Wings is our annual Obscure Jersey Night and we have some brand new categories for you to

We all have jerseys we wish we didn't buy because the player was gone off your favorite team before you even knew it. Or the team itself doesn't exist anymore. Or, maybe you've gone all out for your beer league softball jersey and you want the world to see! Put those jerseys to use because when you wear them to Sahlen Field on August 9, you could WIN PRIZES in several fun and obscure categories. ' Most Obscure Player,' ' Most Obscure Team ' and ' Best Bear League Jersey/Tee ' are just a few of the seven categories in which you can win some very cool stuff, including game-worn and autographed jerseys from our theme night games! Of course, because the game is also a Honda fridaynightbash!, you'll also be able to enjoy postgame Fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beer and food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. GET MY TICKETS The Categories

We'll have seven categories for which you can win on Obscure Jersey Night! Plus, our spotters will be full force once the gates open at 5:00 p.m. so come early, enjoy the pregame Happy Hour and BE SEEN!!! This year's Obscure Jersey Categories are:

Most Obscure Player Jersey

Most Obscure Team Jersey

Best Obsolete Team Jersey

Best Beer League Jersey/Tee

Best Youth Jersey (Kids ONLY)

Best International Jersey

Most Obscure Movie/TV Jersey The Prizes

Get ready to upgrade your collection if you win! Check out the prizes we will be awarding at this year's event!

Autographed/Game Worn Star Wars Jersey

Autographed/Game Worn Malmo Oat Milkers Jersey (x2)

Autographed/Game Worn Marvel Jersey

A Luces de Buffalo jersey from the gift shop

A Youth Jersey from gift shop for youth category

$100 Bisons Gift Card

NOTE: All winners will also receive 4 tickets to another game this season

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.