Knights Postponed at Nashville Sunday Due to Rain

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(NASHVILLE, TN) -- Sunday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Truist Field when the Sounds visit the Knights during the series slated for August 27-September 1. The makeup date will be announced at a later time. The Sounds will be the home team in the makeup game.

The Knights will now have a day off on Monday before opening a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at Truist Field. First, the two teams will resume the June 30th suspended game at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday from Truist Field. The game was suspended at Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA with the two teams tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.