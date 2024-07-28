Knights Postponed at Nashville Sunday Due to Rain
July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(NASHVILLE, TN) -- Sunday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Truist Field when the Sounds visit the Knights during the series slated for August 27-September 1. The makeup date will be announced at a later time. The Sounds will be the home team in the makeup game.
The Knights will now have a day off on Monday before opening a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at Truist Field. First, the two teams will resume the June 30th suspended game at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday from Truist Field. The game was suspended at Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA with the two teams tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning.
