Dalbec's Go-Ahead Home Run Leads WooSox to Series Finale Win

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA -- Behind Brad Keller's excellent start and Bobby Dalbec's clutch two-run home run in the eighth inning, the Worcester Red Sox (12-15)/(47-55) salvaged the series finale against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-14/(56-45), winning 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. With the victory, the WooSox finished their 10-game Pennsylvania roadtrip 3-7 and will return home to Polar Park for a six-game homestand against the Buffalo Bisons starting on Tuesday.

To begin Sunday's matinee, the first three Worcester batters--Chase Meidroth, Nick Sogard, and Vaughn Grissom--each reached on singles, with Grissom's knock driving in Meidroth for the WooSox' first run. However, a strikeout and double play prevented more runs from crossing the plate as the WooSox took an early 1-0 lead into the bottom of the first.

Worcester threatened to score again in the third after three consecutive singles loaded the bases with one out for the heart of the lineup. RailRiders' starter Thomas Pannone, though, was able to navigate through the trouble and get out of the frame unscathed.

In the following inning, Pannone was rewarded with excellent defense from Taylor Trammell, who made an incredible full-extension basket catch in foul territory to retire Bobby Dalbec for the first out of the inning. After Niko Kavadas flew one to left for the second out, Mickey Gasper added to the WooSox' lead. The 28-year-old backstop belted a solo home run over the WooSox bullpen, giving the team a 2-0 lead as the game moved into the bottom of the fourth.

Two innings later, the WooSox had men on the corners with two outs for Meidroth, who entered the plate appearance 3-for-3 to start the day. The first pitch the California native saw was a 96 mph fastball that got away from RailRiders' catcher J.C. Escarra, allowing the runner on third to score. Though Meidroth grounded out to end the frame, the WooSox held a three-run advantage heading into the bottom of the sixth.

After facing just three batters in a perfect start in Tuesday's series opener, Brad Keller returned to his regular workload on Sunday, hurling six shutout innings for Worcester. The right-hander finished with a line of 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K while throwing 82 pitches (54 strikes). Keller's dominant performance in the series finale extended his scoreless streak to 12.2 innings.

Wyatt Olds relieved Keller to begin the seventh, looking to maintain the WooSox three-run lead. But with a new arm on the mound, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense came alive. With one out, the RailRiders put two on base following a single and free pass, setting up Trammell's game-tying three-run home run onto the berm in right-center field.

Trammell's homer continued a troubling theme for the WooSox in their series at PNC Field. Including Sunday, the WooSox were either tied or leading in the seventh inning in each of the last four games, but late rallies from the RailRiders have cost Worcester their chance of victory.

In the eighth inning on Sunday, Bobby Dalbec refused to allow the WooSox to suffer another late-inning defeat. After Nick Yorke led off the inning with a double, Dalbec blasted his 14th long ball of the year to put Worcester up, 5-3. Kavadas followed with his team-leading 20th double and scored an important insurance run on Mark Contreras' sacrifice fly. With the RailRiders coming up to bat, the WooSox recaptured a three-run advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in their half of the eighth, scoring two on T.J. Rumfield's base knock to cut the lead to one. Ryan Zeferjahn, who began the inning on the mound for Worcester, settled down to retire the next three batters as the WooSox entered the ninth on top, 6-5.

Following a quiet top half of the inning, Zeferjahn remained in the game looking for a six-out save. Though a one-out walk and stolen base put the tying run in scoring position, the WooSox right-hander did not give in. Zeferjahn picked up a big strikeout of Jasson Dominguez for the second out of the inning and Jorbit Vivas' first-pitch pop out ended the game.

In the WooSox 6-5 victory in the series finale on Sunday, Olds (W, 1-0) was the winning pitcher, Zeferjahn earned his fourth save of the year, and Jack Neely (L, 1-1) was handed the loss. Playing all nine innings at second base, Vaughn Grissom finished the day 2-for-5 with an RBI in his seventh rehab game for Worcester.

The WooSox will return to Polar Park for a six-game homestand against the Buffalo Bisons beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. While the pitching matchup for the series opener has yet to be announced, the game will be broadcasted on NESN+ and radio coverage starts at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

