Jacksonville Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va. - Troy Johnston launched a two-run home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's late rally fell short in their 5-4 loss to the Norfolk Tides Sunday afternoon.

After Jacksonville (49-52, 14-12) grabbed the lead in the top of the third on an RBI single from Deyvison De Los Santos, Norfolk (49-52, 13-13) answered back with a three-spot in the bottom of the inning. Coby Mayo and Kyle Stowers smacked consecutive singles. Two batters later, Terrin Vavra drove them in with a two-run triple. Leading 2-1, Daniel Johnson drove in Vavra with a sac fly pushing the Tides' lead to 3-1.

The Tides kept the offensive momentum going in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Mayo singled and went to third on a base knock from Stowers. Billy Cook continued his hot hitting with a two-run triple, his fifth extra-base hit of the series, which put Norfolk up 5-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp slowly chipped off the deficit starting in the top of the sixth. Jhonny Pereda started the inning with a double and went to third on a ground out by Tristan Gray. José Devers drove in Pereda with an RBI single making it a three-run game.

Following an off-day Monday, Jacksonville returns home to begin a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

