SWB Game Notes - July 28

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (11-15, 46-55) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-13, 56-44)

Game 101 | Home Game 49 | PNC Field | Sunday, July 28, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Brad Keller (2-2, 4.97) vs LHP Thomas Pannone (5-8, 4.22)

ELEVENTH HEAVEN- The RailRiders are now 2-0 when the game goes into eleven innings, scoring eight runs compared to allowing none to cross. The prior one was just last week in a 8-3 win over Buffalo. The team is 4-2 in extra innings contests.

YANKEES #1- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in his first game back with the RailRiders. He was placed on the Injured List on June 16 (oblique) after making a comeback from Tommy John surgery.

ODDANIER'S JULY JEM- Oddanier Mosqueda snapped his scoreless streak after 10 clean appearances. Last night, he gave up a solo home run which was his first score allowed in the month of July, even going back all the way to June 20. It marked 13.2 consecutive frames without letting a runner come across the plate. Mosqueda lowered his ERA to 3.81 in a minor league organization high 38 appearances. The southpaw has struck out 62 batters compared to just 27 walks.

DOUBLE DOUBLE- The RailRiders have hit 19 doubles on the week with eleven players having at-least one. Oscar González, Brandon Lockridge, and Taylor Trammell each have three apiece. This tops the 16 that the team hit in the eighth series of the season at Worcester.

GET UP THERE- The RailRiders are 33-3 when they plate seven or more runs in a contest. Their best inning to score is in the seventh where they have crossed the plate 88 times. However, their opponents score the most in the first frame with 86 runs. On the season, SWB has a positive +38 run differential but are +7 compared to foes in the second half.

LIFE OF LOCKRIDGE- Brandon Lockridge notched four hits in the game last night, a season-high. He scored three times and drove one in. Lockridge leads the team with a .298 batting average. He also stole his league leading 31st base of the season. The 27-year-old's career high is 40 swipes which he had last season split between two levels.

PANNONE PRESENT - The New York Yankees signed free agent Thomas Pannone and he made his first start with the RailRiders on Tuesday where he tossed five and a third frames of one run ball. Pannone struck out four on 78 offerings. He sits at 5-8 in Triple-A on the season with a 4.22 earned run average in 20 starts.

BURDI'S BACK- Major League reliever Nick Burdi began his rehab assignment with the RailRiders on Thursday. He tossed 20 pitches to record a pair of outs but allow a run on a walk and a hit. It is his second stint on the Injured List with right hip inflammation this season. Burdi has made 12 appearances with New York for a 1.86 ERA in 9.2 frames with a dozen strikeouts. The righty was picked up as a free agent in January and made seven scoreless appearances for New York. He was placed on the injured list on April 17 and then again on with right hip inflammation.

International League Stories from July 28, 2024

