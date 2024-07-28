Tides Win To Salvage Series Split

NORFOLK, V.A. - The Norfolk Tides (13-13, 48-52) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (14-12, 49-52), 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. Three different Tides batters finished with multi-hit efforts to seal a 5-4 victory over the Jumbo Shrimp, moving Norfolk to .500 in the second half.

Neither team scored in the first two frames, but Jacksonville broke through in the top of the third. Following a one-out single and a walk, Deyvison De Los Santos roped an RBI single to right field that brought home Jonathan Guzmán to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead.

The Tides quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. Coby Mayo and Kyle Stowers got on with singles, setting up Terrin Vavra. The Tides left fielder then roped an RBI triple off the center field wall to bring home Mayo and Stowers, putting the Tides ahead, 2-1. The next batter, Daniel Johnson, skied a sacrifice fly out to left field that scored Vavra to extend the lead to 3-1.

Norfolk extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth to 5-1. After Mayo and Stowers once again collected back-to-back singles, Billy Cook smashed an RBI triple that hit off the center field wall to score both runners.

Jacksonville tacked on another run in the top of hte second inning on an RBI single from José Devers that scored Jhonny Pereda to cut the deficit to 5-2. Then in the top of the ninth, following a single from Javier Sanoja, Troy Johnston hammered a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 5-4. But Colin Selby fanned the next batter, Deyvison De Los Santos, to seal the win and bring the Tides back to .500 in the second half.

After an off day tomorrow, the Tides will head to Charlotte on Tuesday to begin a six-game road trip against the Knights.

POSTGAME NOTES

Stowers Power: Kyle Stowers finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored...he has now reached base safely in 10 of 14 games played in July with the Tides and is batting .269 (14-for-52) with three doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI, nine walks and 11 runs scored during this month...Stowers has now collected 12 multi-hit games this season for Norfolk, including four this month.

Billy's Cookin: For the fourth straight game, Billy Cook finished with a multi-hit effort after going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI...Cook, who is batting .388 (14-for-36) this month through 11 games, has collected two extra-base hits in three games this month...this marks the first time in his professional career that Cook has notched four straight multi-hit games.

Mayo Mashes: Coby Mayo finished today's win as one of three Norfolk batters with a multi-hit game after he went 2-for-4 at the plate...after snapping an 0-for-7 skid across the last two games, Mayo collected his 26th multi-hit effort of the season with Norfolk...Mayo's .293 batting average ranks second on the team this season behind Connor Norby (min. 100 plate appearances).

