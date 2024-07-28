Worcester Holds off RailRiders

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA (July 27) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped the series finale against the Worcester Red Sox 6-5 on Sunday at PNC Field. The RailRiders won the series, taking five of seven from the WooSox.

Worcester plated a run in the top of the first. MLB Rehabber Vaughn Grissom singled home Chase Meidroth to take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Brandon Lockridge worked a walk and stole his International League-leading 32nd base of the year, but Worcester starting pitcher Brad Keller retired the next three batters, stranding Lockridge at third.

The WooSox struck again in the top of the fourth when Red Sox catcher Mickey Gasper hit a solo homer to left, making it 2-0 WooSox.

In the sixth, NY Yankee Rehabber Nick Burdi made a relief appearance, allowing Niko Kavadas to score on a wild pitch to give Worcester a three-run edge.

The RailRiders evened the score in the bottom of the seventh. After JC Escarra singled and Kevin Smith walked, Taylor Trammell smashed a 396-foot blast to center to tie the game 3-3. Trammell finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

The Red Sox regained the lead in the eighth. Bobby Dalbec sent a two-run homer to left, making it 5-3. A sacrifice fly from Mark Contreras scored Niko Kavadas for a three-run advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got two runs back in the bottom of the frame. A pitch hit Yankee #15 Prospect Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza singled to put two aboard. After Peraza stole second, T.J. Rumfield singled to get SWB within one at 6-5.

Down a run in the bottom of the ninth, Lockridge walked and stole his third base of the game to move into scoring position but Worcester's Ryan Zeferjahn (S, 4) closed the door to end the game.

SWB starting pitcher Thomas Pannone pitched 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on nine hits. Jack Neely (L, 1-1) pitched 1.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

The RailRiders continue their two-week homestand against the Louisville Bats on Tuesday, July 30th at PNC Field with the first pitch slated for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 13-14, 56-45

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.