Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.28

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (16-11, 54-46) 4, Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-10, 51-49) 1 Sunday, July 28, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 4, LHV 1

WP: Orlando Ribalta (3-1, 4.64)

LP: Taylor Lehman (4-3, 5.10)

SV: Rico Garcia (16)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E

Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

1 3 1 Rochester 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 x

4 6 0

GAME INFORMATION: First Pitch: 1:07 p.m. Temperature: 85°F Time of Game: 2:20 Attendance: 5,435

HOME RUNS: ROC - Joey Meneses (2) solo off RHP Ricardo Pinto in the 4th (Count: 0-1) to left field ROC - Travis Blankenhorn (24) solo off LHP Taylor Lehman in the 7th (Count: 2-2) to right field

STARTING PITCHERS: RHP Zach Haake (0-0, 0.00) 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 0 HR, 50/31 (P/S), left tied 0-0 RHP Brad Lord (2-0, 3.82) 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 0 HR, 87/57 (P/S), left tied 1-1

ABS CHALLENGES: ROC - 0-for-0 LHV - 0-for-1

RED WINGS NOTES: LIAR, LIAR, BLANKS ON FIRE: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN rocketed his fourth home run in three games to give Rochester the lead in the seventh, finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI, walk, and run scoredthe 27-year old has now logged an extra-base hit in eight consecutive games, the longest streak by any player in the International League this season and longest by a Red Wing since Zander Weil had eight in 2019the power hitting lefty's 24th home run marks the most he has recorded in a single season, breaking his previous record of 23 last yearsince returning from the All-Star break, the lefty outfielder's, 1.057 slugging percentage, and 1.557 OPS leads all Minor Leaguers (min. 30 AB) over that stretch

* Blankenhorn is the first left-handed Red Wings to have 24 home runs in a season since Garrett Jones had 24 in 2005. * This was the second time this year the Pennsylvania native has recorded four home runs in three games (4/19-21 vs. TOL).

LORD HAVE MERCY: RHP BRAD LORD recorded his third straight start allowing two runs or less with the Red Wings today, allowing one earned on three hits across 5.0 innings while striking out five and walking twothis was the 15th time in his last 16 outings the Florida native has gone 5.0 plus innings, holding a 2.05 (24 ER/105.1 IP) which leads all qualified Nationals Minor Leaguers on the season.

JOE-KES ON YOU: LHP JOE LA SORSA struck out the side in the sixth inning Sunday afternoon, his eighth scoreless outing in nine appearances across the month of Julysince May 9th, the southpaw reliever leads all International League pitchers (min 30.0 IP) with a 0.98 (4 ER/36.2 IP) ERA and a 0.74 WHIP, his five walks are the second fewest, and his 22 hits allowed are tied for the second fewest.

RICO SUAVE: RHP RICO GARCIA recorded his 16th save of the season, working a 1-2-3 ninth inning while striking out the last batter of the contestthe Hawaii native is tied with LOU closer Tony Santillan for the International League lead in saveshe is the first Red Wing to log 16 saves in a season since Jordan Weems had 16 in 2022.

RING THE GONG: 1B JOEY MENESES got the scoring started Sunday afternoon with a solo-shot in the bottom of the fourth, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scoredthis is the Mexico native's first multi-hit performance with the Red Wings this seasonMeneses' 50th career Triple-A home run traveled 367 feet and almost hit the gong in the Lehigh Valley bullpen.

IRONPIGS NOTES: HAAKE SACK: RHP ZACH HAAKE turned in 3.0 scoreless innings on one hit this afternoon, with four strikeouts and two walkshe has yet to allow a run through his first four appearances with Lehigh Valley, and has surrendered just the one hit with 11 strikeouts and three walks

* This is his first scoreless appearance of at least 3.0 innings pitched since 9/5/2023 (6.0 IP, 0 ER) against Reading (PHI), with Double-A Binghamton (NYM).

NEXT GAME Omaha vs. Rochester Tuesday, July 30, 2024 First Pitch: 6:45 p.m. TBA vs RHP Kyle Luckham (0-1, 12.00)

