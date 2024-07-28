Durham Rallies Late to Beat Stripers, 4-3

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Gwinnett Stripers 4-3 on Sunday night at the DBAP.

Trailing 2-0 in the sixth, the Bulls (12-15) capitalized on a throwing error by Andrew Velazquez to tie the game. Tristan Peters scored from third thanks to the error, then Austin Shenton doubled home the tying run.

In the seventh, Durham built a two-run inning against reliever Jackson Stephens (L, 1-6). Ronny Simon walked, followed by a single from Kameron Misner, with an error by second baseman Luke Waddell sending Simon to third. Jake Mangum hit a sacrifice fly to put the Bulls ahead 3-2. Logan Driscoll then singled home Misner for a 4-2 lead.

Gwinnett (13-14) scored a run in the ninth against Carlos Garcia (S, 1), but Sky Bolt struck out to end the game, which sent the Bulls to a six-game split with the Stripers.

Durham claimed the season series 10-8 over Gwinnett.

Joel Kuhnel (W, 2-0) registered the victory by throwing a scoreless seventh inning.

The Bulls are off on Monday before resuming their two-week homestand Tuesday night against the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 PM ET.

