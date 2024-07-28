Early Stripers' Lead Doesn't Hold in 4-3 Loss to Durham
July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, NC. - The Gwinnett Stripers (13-14) could not build on a 2-0 lead after 5.0 innings as the Durham Bulls (12-15) rallied for a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh inning to turn the game around and hand the Stripers a 4-3 loss. Durham claimed a 3-3 split in the six-game set and took the season series 10-8.
Decisive Plays: A leadoff double from Luke Waddell was cashed in off a fielding error by Junior Caminero in the second inning. Waddell drove in another run on a fielder's choice in the third to make it 2-0. With two outs in the sixth inning, Osleivis Basabe reached on a throwing error from Andrew Velazquez to score a run and put Durham on the board. Austin Shenton doubled in Basabe one batter later to tie the game. An RBI sacrifice fly from Jake Mangum in the seventh gave Durham a 3-2 lead. The Stripers got within a run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Waddell but left the tying run in scoring position as Skye Bolt struck out looking to end the game.
Key Contributors: Waddell (1-for-4, 2 RBI) and Alejo Lopez (2-for-5, 2 R) finished up productive series against Durham. Huascar Ynoa (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) looked sharp in his rehab start. For Durham, Shenton (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Tristan Peters (2-for-3, 2B) had the two extra-base hits.
Noteworthy: Lopez hit safely in every game this series, batting .429 (12-for-28, 1 2B, 1 HR, 8 R, 4 RBI, 3 SB, 1.109 OPS). Drake Baldwin has reached base safely in 32 of 35 career Triple-A games dating back to 2023. Eli White recorded the 35th stolen base of his Gwinnett career in the ninth inning to move into a three-way tie for ninth place all-time on the Gwinnett steals list with Mallex Smith (2015-16) and Delino DeShields Jr. (2022).
Next Game (Tuesday, July 30): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, as fans can get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
