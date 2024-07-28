Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 28 vs. Lehigh Valley

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-9, 51-48) vs. Rochester Red Wings (15-11, 53-46)

Sunday, July 28, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

RHP Zach Haake (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Brad Lord (2-0, 4.21)

SATURDAY STUMBLES: A Late Red Wing rally was not enough to overcome a five run deficit in the ninth, and they dropped the fifth game of the series, 7-4...Both offenses were clicking in Saturday night's contest, combining for 27 hits and eight extra-base hits...DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and LF STONE GARRETT led the way for the Red Wing offense, finishing a combined 6-for-8 with a home run, two doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored...LHP TIM CATE spun two scoreless innings in relief, his fifth scoreless relief appearance in the month of July...Rochester looks to split the series in the finale this afternoon, sending RHP BRAD LORD to the mound against IronPigs RHP Zach Haake.

DO NOT PASS HOME: CF DYLAN CREWS and LF STONE GARRETT each threw a runner out at the plate to keep Rochester within striking distance last night...this marks the second time that the Red Wings have recorded two outfield assists this season (7/21) and the first time that both have come at the plate since 8/25/2013 against Indianapolis.

AROUND THE HORN: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his hitting streak to seven games with a line drive off the wall for a double in the fourth inning yesterday... the 27-year old has now logged an extra-base hit in seven consecutive games, tied for the longest streak by any player in the International League this season...Blankenhorn finished the contest 3-for-4 and added a solo home run, his 23rd of the season which ties his career high and matches his 2023 total... since returning from the All-Star break, the lefty outfielder's .469 (15-for-32) batting average, 1.031 slugging percentage, and 1.531 OPS leads all Minor Leaguers (min. 25 AB)...

He is the first Red Wing with an XBH in seven-straight games since Zander Weil in 2019 (8, 8/24-31).

CALL-ING MY SPIRIT: RF ALEX CALL notched his 13th double of the season with the Red Wings last night, extending his on-base streak to a team-leading 16 straight games... Call finished the night 1-for-5 with an RBI, has now logged a hit in 13 out of the 16 games he has played in the month of July, and is hitting .321 (17-for-53) with four doubles and 12 RBI over that stretch.

CREW LOVE: CF DYLAN CREWS slapped a 2-1 sinker in the bottom of the first inning off the wall in right-center to record his first triple with the Red Wings since his promotion on June 18th... MLB's No. 4 ranked prospect went 1-for-5 on Saturday night with an RBI, a run scored and an outfield assist...

The triple gives him his 8th extra-base-hit since joining the squad on June 18th, second-most on the team over that stretch.

IT'S GARRETT-TEED: LF STONE GARRETT doubled for the fifth time this season on Saturday night on his way to a 3-for-4 performance with a double and a walk... the former Miami Marlin is hitting .325 (13-for-40) in the month of July with three doubles and three home runs...

This is Garrett's first three-hit game since 8/8/2023 against Philadelphia, with Washington.

BETTER CATE THAN NEVER: LHP TIM CATE turned in 2.0 scoreless innings in relief last night, allowing two hits while striking out and walking one...in 14 appearances of at least 1.1 innings pitched this season, Cate posts a 1.90 ERA (5 ER/23.2 IP)...

The Connecticut native boasts a 4-0 record with a 2.79 ERA (6 ER/19.1 IP) across 15 appearances at Innovative Field this season, versus a 10.13 ERA (21 ER/18.2 IP) in 19 outings on the road.

