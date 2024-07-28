Homestand Highlights: July 30-August 4

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings will take on the Omaha Storm Chasers (KC Royals) for the final time at home this season!

TUESDAY, JULY 30 vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (GATES-5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

HALF-PRICED TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are half-priced, courtesy of M&T Bank

BOBBY GRICH APPEARANCE: Autograph tickets will be $5 and will take place from 5:30 pm - 6:10 pm and 6:50 pm - 7:30 pm courtesy of Upstate Honda Dealers

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA ticket and your pups are FREE courtesy of Lollypop Farm & Tito's Handmade Vodka

WATER BOTTLE GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a water bottle courtesy of Innovative Solutions

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm-6:10 pm)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (GATES-12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-1:05 PM)

BANJOS & BASEBALL: Join us for Banjos and Baseball courtesy of Bernunzio Uptown Music

SOFTIE BALL GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a softie ball courtesy of Bernunzio Uptown Music

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (12:20 pm-12:40 pm)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (GATES-5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

TODD PACKER FROM "THE OFFICE" NIGHT: David Koechner will be here for an appearance and will be signing autographs and posing for selfies courtesy of Chick-fil-A Henrietta, Frank's Basement Systems, Wilkins RV! $5 for an autograph and $5 for a selfie. There will also be "The Office" related food specials and promotions throughout the ballgame

THURSDAY NIGHTS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Join us as the Rochester Red Wings transform into the Rochester Plates

HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Bud and Bud Light's courtesy of Budweiser

COLLEGE DAY: Purchase a special college day ticket in the 200-level for $16 and receive $5 back in Diamond Dollars when you show your college ID, courtesy of St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm-6:10 pm)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (GATES-5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

STAINLESS STEEL CUP GIVEAWAY: The first 1,500 fans will receive a Red Wings stainless steel cup courtesy of Toyota

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game courtesy of Toyota

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT: Join the Red Wings as we host our first-ever Faith and Family Night here at Innovative Field. Providing an opportunity for all faith groups to enjoy a game at Innovative Field courtesy of Christian Flooring

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm-6:10 pm)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (GATES-5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:45 PM)

GRATEFUL DEAD NIGHT: Grateful Dead Night is back with special merch, a tie-dye station, and music from Eric Carlin's Half-Dead. Purchase a hat & ticket pack here

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for a Grateful Dead-themed fireworks show courtesy of ESL

HOUSE OF GUITARS NIGHT: Join us as we celebrate the House of Guitars with a special in-game t-shirt launch

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm-6:10 pm)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (GATES-12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

DINO DAY: Innovative Field teleports back in time and the dinosaurs take over the park

NAZARETH UNIVERSITY SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Red Wings/Nazareth University shirt courtesy of Nazareth University and Wellington Steele & Associates

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (12:20 pm-12:40 pm)

