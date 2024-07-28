Memphis Wraps up Series at Columbus with Sunday Loss
July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game series and continued 12-game road trip with a 10-3 loss to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Sunday afternoon at Columbus.
Memphis grabbed an early lead for the second straight night thanks to a center fielder Victor Scott II RBI in the second inning. Scott II finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Right fielder Matt Koperniak reached base twice, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. Designated hitter Gavin Collins went 2-for-3 with a double.
Gordon Graceffo did not allow a run in 1.1 innings pitched in his second start of the week. The right-handed pitcher allowed two hits and struck out one. Graceffo left the game in the second inning after being hit by a line drive near the right wrist.
Connor Thomas (3-4) allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits, walked one and struck out five in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen. Ryan Loutos added another scoreless inning in relief to lower his ERA to 1.98 on the season at Triple-A.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 28, 2024
- Torkelson Hits Two Home Runs to Finish Sweep against Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Dalbec's Go-Ahead Home Run Leads WooSox to Series Finale Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Woes Continue in Toledo with 10-5 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.28 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Throttle Syracuse 9-3 to Win Five out of Six in Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Worcester Holds off RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Wraps up Week in Buffalo with 9-3 Loss on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- 'Pigs Drop Pitcher's Duel to Split Series with Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Wraps up Series at Columbus with Sunday Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Wear & Win with the Bisons 'Obscure Jersey Night' Honda Fridaynightbash on August 9 - Buffalo Bisons
- July 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 28 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: July 30-August 4 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Wraps up Series at Columbus with Sunday Loss
- Eight Redbirds Record RBI in Saturday Night Loss at Clippers
- Late Comeback Falls Short on Friday Night at Columbus
- Memphis Offense Explodes Early, Bullpen Hangs on Late in Win Over Columbus
- Redbirds Unable to Provide Support in McGreevy's Gem at Columbus