Memphis Wraps up Series at Columbus with Sunday Loss

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game series and continued 12-game road trip with a 10-3 loss to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Sunday afternoon at Columbus.

Memphis grabbed an early lead for the second straight night thanks to a center fielder Victor Scott II RBI in the second inning. Scott II finished the game 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Right fielder Matt Koperniak reached base twice, including a solo home run in the seventh inning. Designated hitter Gavin Collins went 2-for-3 with a double.

Gordon Graceffo did not allow a run in 1.1 innings pitched in his second start of the week. The right-handed pitcher allowed two hits and struck out one. Graceffo left the game in the second inning after being hit by a line drive near the right wrist.

Connor Thomas (3-4) allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits, walked one and struck out five in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen. Ryan Loutos added another scoreless inning in relief to lower his ERA to 1.98 on the season at Triple-A.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

