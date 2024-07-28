Dog Day Afternoon as Saints Drop Finale 9-1

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints found out difficult it is to win a series against one of Minor Leagues best teams. After winning three of the first four games against the Omaha Storm Chasers, they couldn't win one of the final two games to take the series as they dropped the series finale 9-1 on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 7,464.

The teams traded runs in the second inning. Tyler Gentry led off the inning with a solo homer to left, his 10th of the season, giving the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning Wynton Bernard walked, stole second, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on a single to right by Patrick Winkel tying the game at one.

After that it was all Storm Chasers. A second Storm Chasers home run put them up in the fifth. With two outs John Rave walked and Nate Eaton followed with a two-run homer to left, his 13th of the season, putting the Storm Chasers up 3-1. Saints starter Louie Varland pitched well outside of those two home runs going 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking four and striking out six.

The Storm Chasers put the game away with a six spot in the eighth off two Saints relievers. Diego Castillo started the inning and the first three hitters loaded the bases as Rodolfo Durán led off with a single to center, Ryan Fitzgerald walked, and Devin Mann reached on a bunt single. Cam Devanney made it 5-1 with a two-run single to center. A walk to Rave loaded the bases. With one out the Saints made a pitching change as Ronny Henriquez took over. He was greeted by a two-run double from CJ Alexander and a two-run single by Gentry giving the Storm Chasers a 9-1 lead.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night in game one of a six-game series at Principal Park at 6:38 p.m. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (9-4, 4.47) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Dan Straily (1-7, 5.69). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

