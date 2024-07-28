Bisons Throttle Syracuse 9-3 to Win Five out of Six in Series

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were able to push past the Syracuse Mets for a dominating 9-3 win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field, helping the team win five out of six games in the series.

Phil Clarke spearheaded the Buffalo offense to a series finale win over Syracuse. Clarke would score three runs and go 2-3 at the plate.

Luis De Los Santos supplemented with a strong day at the plate as well. He would go 1-2 at the plate scoring two runs and notching two RBIs while also drawing two walks.

The Mets were led by Pablo Reyes who went 1-4 and notched two RBIs to lead the team.

Will Robertson got the Bisons started early with a two-run homer to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. His 15th home run of the season also scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

De Los Santos followed suit with a two-run homer of his own to extend the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the second. The ball traveled 427 ft on its way out of the park to score Clarke as well.

The Mets scored their first run of the day in the top of the third courtesy of Brett Baty. An RBI groundout from Baty scored Luisangel Acuna to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Aaron Sanchez started on the mound Sunday afternoon and pitched five innings before being taken out. Sanchez gave up just one hit and one unearned run while notching a strikeout.

Mike Mayers would pitch 1.2 innings of hitless and scoreless baseball. Mayers would also notch three strikeouts in a solid outing. Mason Fluharty would Bisons pitch 1.1 innings giving up two hits, two runs and throwing two strikeouts.

Buffalo added extra insurance to their lead in the bottom of the seventh with two walks with the bases loaded to give them a 6-1 lead. Jonatan Clase would follow by grounding into a double play that also scored De Los Santos to extend the lead to 7-1.

Syracuse was brought back within four off the bat of Pablo Reyes. Reyes hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth to cut the Bisons' lead to 7-3. Buffalo would close the door on a potential comeback with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Robertson hit a two-run homer Sunday afternoon going 1-4 and notching two RBI's in the series finale win.

The Bisons will be back on the road Tuesday for an away set against Worcester. The Bisons will get a day to rest on Monday before the first game of the series on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

