Sounds Series Finale with Charlotte Postponed Due to Rain

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Sunday's game between the Nashville Sounds and Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader sometime during Nashville's series at Charlotte from August 27-September 1. The specific date and start time are still to be determined. The Sounds will be the designated home team and bat second in the makeup game.

Fans with a ticket to tonight's game can exchange it for any future 2024 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.

The Sounds head to Gwinnett for a six-game series at Coolray Field against the Stripers on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:05 p.m. Nashville returns to Hit City to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, August 6 at 6:35 p.m.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.