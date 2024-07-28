Sounds Series Finale with Charlotte Postponed Due to Rain
July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Sunday's game between the Nashville Sounds and Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader sometime during Nashville's series at Charlotte from August 27-September 1. The specific date and start time are still to be determined. The Sounds will be the designated home team and bat second in the makeup game.
Fans with a ticket to tonight's game can exchange it for any future 2024 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.
The Sounds head to Gwinnett for a six-game series at Coolray Field against the Stripers on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:05 p.m. Nashville returns to Hit City to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, August 6 at 6:35 p.m.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 28, 2024
- Early Stripers' Lead Doesn't Hold in 4-3 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Postponed at Nashville Sunday Due to Rain - Charlotte Knights
- Durham Rallies Late to Beat Stripers, 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Sounds Series Finale with Charlotte Postponed Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Win To Salvage Series Split - Norfolk Tides
- Dog Day Afternoon as Saints Drop Finale 9-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Comeback Falls Short, Swept by Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Massive Sixth Inning Propels Indians to Series Sweep in Iowa, 9-8 - Indianapolis Indians
- Torkelson Hits Two Home Runs to Finish Sweep against Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Dalbec's Go-Ahead Home Run Leads WooSox to Series Finale Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Woes Continue in Toledo with 10-5 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.28 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Throttle Syracuse 9-3 to Win Five out of Six in Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Worcester Holds off RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Wraps up Week in Buffalo with 9-3 Loss on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- 'Pigs Drop Pitcher's Duel to Split Series with Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Memphis Wraps up Series at Columbus with Sunday Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Wear & Win with the Bisons 'Obscure Jersey Night' Honda Fridaynightbash on August 9 - Buffalo Bisons
- July 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - July 28 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 28 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: July 30-August 4 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.