'Pigs Drop Pitcher's Duel to Split Series with Red Wings

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester, N.Y. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (51-49, 17-10) ended up on the wrong side of a pitcher's duel as they fell in a low scoring 4-1 contest to the Rochester Red Wings (54-46, 16-11) on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field, splitting the six-game series.

Scoreless after three innings, the Red Wings broke the ice in the fourth with a Joey Meneses solo homer, his second of the season.

The 'Pigs tied the game in the top of the fifth. With one out, Simon Muzziotti and Jim Haley both singled before Cal Stevenson walked to load the bases. Buddy Kennedy then drove in Muzziotti with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Rochester reclaimed the lead for good on a Travis Blankenhorn solo homer in the seventh, his 24th of the season.

The Red Wings got two insurance runs in the eighth on a run-scoring wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

Orlando Ribalta (3-1) pitched a perfect seventh to earn the win for Rochester, striking out one.

Taylor Lehman (4-3) allowed the go-ahead homer to Blankenhorn to suffer the loss for the 'Pigs. In one-plus inning, Lehman allowed just that run on one hit, striking out one.

Rico Garcia (S, 16) converted the save with a 1-2-3 ninth for Rochester, striking out one.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs continue their road trip on Tuesday when they open a six-game set against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.

