July 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

July 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (43-58) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (45-52)

Sunday, July 28 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kyle McGowin (0-2, 6.57) vs. RHP Domingo German (5-4, 5.53)

TODAY'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians play the finale of a six-game series today...the two clubs have played 17 games this season with Indianapolis winning 12 of those games...right-hander Kyle McGowin is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season...right-hander Domingo Germán is slated to make his 13th start of the season and his 12th with Indianapolis...the two pitchers matched up in the first game of the series with Iowa losing 13-6.

IT'S SATRUDAY NIGHT : The I-Cubs dropped last night's game by an 8-5 score... Gilberto Celestino, Owen Caissie, Bryce Windham and Fabian Pertuz all had two hits for Iowa with Pertuz hitting a home run...starter Connor Noland pitched 5.2 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts... Frankie Scalzo Jr. worked 1.1 frames and allowed two runs (both unearned) with two strikeouts and Ethan Roberts tossed a scoreless inning... Adbert Alzolay made his first rehab appearance with Iowa and surrendered two runs on two hits across 1.0 inning of work.

HIT PARADE : The I-Cubs pitching staff has allowed at least 10 hits in five consecutive games (68 hits overall) dating back to July 23...it's tied for the second-longest such streak in the International League this season and the first time Iowa has done so since June 8-13, 2023 (61 hits)...the I-Cubs have not surrendered 10 hits in six straight contests since June 29-July 4, 2022.

STARTING OFF HOT : Iowa Cubs outfielder, and Cubs' No. 3 prospect, Owen Caissie hit a leadoff home run on Tuesday, despite the loss...it marked the fourth leadoff homer by an I-Cub this season and first since Miles Mastrobuoni on June 13 at Columbus.

HOME SWEET HOME : Iowa returns to Principal Park for the first time since July 6 vs. Omaha...the I-Cubs are 24-26 at home this season vs. 19-32 on the road... heading in to the Indianapolis series, Iowa had won six of their last seven games at Principal Park but have dropped their last five...the I-Cubs lost six consecutive home games from May 1 (G2)-May 7.

MILESTONE HOMER : Iowa Cubs infielder Fabian Pertuz hit his first Triple-A homer last night in the fourth inning off Indianapolis starting pitcher Luis Cessa ...in four games played this series, Pertuz is batting .333 (5-for-15) with one double, one home run and four RBI...he tallied his first Triple-A hit on Tuesday night, a run-scoring single in the ninth inning off Connor Sadzeck.

LET'S TRY AND AVOID THAT : Iowa will look to day to avoid a six-game sweep at the hands of the Indianapolis Indians today at Principal Park...the I-Cubs have not suffered a six-game sweep since May 25-30, 2021 vs. St. Paul in which they were outscored 42-19.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS : Iowa and Indianapolis are facing off for their third series of the season following May 21-26 in Des Moines and June 18-23 at Victory Field...the Indians have won 10 of the 15 contests played between the two ball clubs this season, including seven of the last nine.

McWILLIAMS STRIKEOUTS : Iowa Cubs reliever Sam McWilliams has struck out 81 batters across 55.0 innings this season and despite being a primarily reliever, he ranks tied for 11th in the International League in punchouts...among pitchers who have worked at least 50.0 innings this season, his 13.25 K/9 ranks second in the IL and his 32.8% strikeout percentage is fourth-best in the league.

WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY : Iowa surrendered 13 runs in Tuesday's night loss and 14 runs in Wednesday's loss to total 27 runs in the first two games of the series...marks the most runs the I-Cubs have given up over a two-game span since they allowed 28 runs (16, 12) from June 29-30, 2022 vs. Columbus.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS : Iowa snapped their one-run game streak Tuesday night at five games...they have posted a 21-14 in such games this season to give them 34 on the season...the 34 one-run games this season which are the most such games in the International League ahead of the Omaha Storm Chasers who are 19-12.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.