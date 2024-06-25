Waterloo Beats Rochester, 9-1

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester traveled to Waterloo on Tuesday and fell 9-1.

The Bucks scored four in the second and the fourth, effectively putting the game out of reach early. Nathen Nino tossed four innings for the Honkers, giving up just one run.

The offense only mustered three hits. Their lone run was Reiss Calvin driving in Brendan O'Sullivan on a sac fly.

Rochester falls to 8-21 with this loss. They will be back at home Wednesday night for the second half of the home-and-home with Waterloo, the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

