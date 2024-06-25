Rockford Rivets Dominate Kokomo Jackrabbits In15-3 Victory

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets with a 15-3 victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits tonight. While tonight was truly a team effort, the Screws standout included Maddox Mihalakis with 4 RBIs and a home run. Alongside standout Mihalakis, Kyle Shupmann with 3 RBIs for the night. The Screws are back tommorw at Kokomo Municipal Stadium at 6:05 on NWL+.

