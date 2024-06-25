Rivets Earn First Walk-Off Season, Beating Kenosha 6-5
June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - In a game full of weather delays and late comebacks, the Rockford Rivets earned their first walk off of the season, winning 6-5 over the Kenosha Kingfish.
Despite falling to an early deficit early, the Rivets were able to slowly chip away at a 5-0 Kenosha lead with singles and walks. However in the 7th inning, Rockford was able to send three across to tie the game late. The Rivet's pitching staff was able to hold several Kingfish base runners from scoring and the two Great Lakes East rivals entered the bottom of the 9th tied at 5. Nick Demarco drew a walk and advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch, where he then scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
Eric Lin earned the win with 1.2 IP and 4 K. Cade Zalewski earned player of the game honors with 3 RBI and a game tying 2 RBI single in the 7th inning.
