Kingfish Drop Heart-Breaker at Rockford 6-5
June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Kenosha Kingfish have walked off the division leading Rockford rivets twice this season. Tonight they got one back.
The Kingfish were one strike away from sending the game to extra innings with Rockford's Nick Demarco 90 feet away from ending the ballgame.
An 0-2 pitch from Luke Lyman would get away from catcher Will Plattner and bring Demarco home ending the game and Kenosha's chances of sweeping the rivets in a pivotal series.
The Kingfish now are 4.5 games back from Rockford with eight games left to play. The will face Kalamazoo who is tied with the Kingfish for second place in the GL East.
The game starts at 6:35 and can be streamed on the NWL+ app. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2024
- Kingfish Drop Heart-Breaker at Rockford 6-5 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Larks Climb Back over .500 After 3-1 Road Trip - Bismarck Larks
- Huskies Finally Back at Home for Major Series with la Crosse - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Host Rafters for the Second Series of the Summer - Green Bay Rockers
- Register Today for Heritage Exteriors Baseball Camp - Willmar Stingers
- Madison Mallards Snap Skid with Extra-Inning Victory over Kokomo Jackrabbits - Madison Mallards
- Dock Spiders Win Third Straight Behind Strong Performance from Ethan Cole - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Dock Spiders Beat Chinooks 11-6, Sweep June Series - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Fall to Woodchucks on the Road - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.