Kingfish Drop Heart-Breaker at Rockford 6-5

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCKFORD, IL - The Kenosha Kingfish have walked off the division leading Rockford rivets twice this season. Tonight they got one back.

The Kingfish were one strike away from sending the game to extra innings with Rockford's Nick Demarco 90 feet away from ending the ballgame.

An 0-2 pitch from Luke Lyman would get away from catcher Will Plattner and bring Demarco home ending the game and Kenosha's chances of sweeping the rivets in a pivotal series.

The Kingfish now are 4.5 games back from Rockford with eight games left to play. The will face Kalamazoo who is tied with the Kingfish for second place in the GL East.

