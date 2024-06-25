Larks Climb Back over .500 After 3-1 Road Trip

BISMARCK, ND - The Larks improve their road record to 7-3 as they crawl within three games of first place in the Great Plains West.

Two-Game Series vs Rochester Honkers -

Bismarck was plagued by fielding miscues and dominant opposing pitching in the opener of the two-game series against Rochester, falling 5-2.

Rochester southpaw Dylan Tostrup (University of Southern California) was electric in his season debut, holding Bismarck to two runs on one hit through four innings of work. The Larks' lone hit was a loud one, a go-ahead two-run home run off the bat of Erick Dessens (Paradise Valley CC) in the top of the second inning that cleared the right-field scoreboard for his first big fly of the season. Riley Roskopf (Paradise Valley CC) delivered a strong 4.1-inning start for Bismarck, scattering five walks, allowing just one hit, and two unearned runs.

In a 2-2 game entering the bottom of the sixth inning, Luca Dipaolo (University of Southern California) delivered the deathblow, a towering solo home run to left field to give the Honkers a 3-2 lead. Rochester added two insurance runs in the same frame after Paul Schoenfeld (Colorado Mesa University) walked and scored two pitches later after stealing second base, advancing to third on the throw, and scoring on a wild pitch. Dean Carpentier (University of Southern California) delivered the fifth and final run with two outs, lacing a single through the left side of the infield after the bases ran full on a single and a pair of walks.

Drew Peters (San Joaquin Delta College) and Will Lavin (University of Illinois) shut it down in the back half of the game, combining for five no-hit innings while Lavin struck out all six batters he faced to slam the door.

The Honkers struck first in game two, as the ball continued to fly out of Mayo Field starting with Andrew Cain (University of Arizona) who recorded the first of four home runs on a two-run shot to right field.

Mackenzee Higuchi (Cal Poly) answered in the following frame, poking a poorly located 2-2 fastball over the left field wall to bring the Larks within a run. Theo Bryant IV (Tulane) scored Davis Baker (University of Pennslyvania) on a fielder's choice after Baker walked and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt. Bismarck claimed the lead with two outs on back-to-back singles from CJ Richmond (Western Michigan) and Kyle Hvidsten (Western Kentucky).

The Larks extended their lead in the fifth inning, scoring four runs with two outs. Jaylen Edmonds (Arizona Christian University) singled after entering the game as a pinch-hitter, CJ Richmond walked and Kyle Hvidsten was hit by a pitch to load the bases, allowing Cesar Franco (Western Illinois University) to record his first RBI of the season on a walk. Jaron Cotton (University of Nebraska) drove in the third run on the third walk, scoring Hvidsten. Erick Dessens continued to stay hot, driving in two on a single to center field for his eighth RBI in four days.

Kyle Hvidsten added insurance in the eighth inning, sneaking a 1-1 change-up inside the left field foul pole for a two-run home run and the Larks' tenth run. Enas Hayden (Purdue University) recorded the win, delivering three scoreless innings while striking out five batters.

Doubleheader vs Badlands Big Sticks -

Bismarck scored first in game one of the doubleheader with the Badlands Big Sticks on the first of three RBIs from Kyle Hvidsten. CJ Richmond walked with two outs and moved into scoring position on his first stolen base of the season, enabling Hvidsten to drive in Richmond on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, lining a single to center field.

The Big Sticks evened the score in the third inning after Zach Selfon (Northwestern University) singled through the left side of the infield and scored on a double from Adam Haber (Wofford College).

The Larks reclaimed the lead with a run in the fourth after Cesar Franco was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to third on Mathis Meurant's seventh double. Erick Dessens continued to produce, giving Bismarck a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly.

Badlands claimed their first lead of the game in the bottom half of the frame, scoring two runs on a walk and three consecutive hits. Evan Appelwick (Miami University Ohio) started the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a single from Jake Paczkowski (San Joaquin Delta College). Former Lark Nathan Martinez (College of San Mateo) knotted the game at 2-2, lining an opposite-field single to right field against the team he played for less than a month ago. Zach Selfon followed with a go-ahead double to the left fielder, scoring Paczkowski.

The sixth inning proved decisive in the opener, as the Larks reclaimed the lead for good with five runs on six hits. Michael Davinni (University of Utah) tied the game with one out, blasting his second home run of the season over the left-field wall. Erick Dessens extended his hitting streak to five games on a single, reaching base for Tye Wood (University of New Mexico) who sent the first pitch flying over the right-field wall to put the Larks ahead 5-3. Davis Baker singled and advanced to second on a walk by CJ Richmond. With a runner in scoring position, Kyle Hvidsten recorded his team-leading 18th RBI on a double to left field. Joey Baran (Western Kentucky) followed his collegiate teammate, driving in the fifth and final run in the inning on a single to right field.

Bismarck kept the bats hot in the nightcap, recording seven extra-base hits in a seven-inning 15-6 win. The Larks jumped ahead in the second and never looked back, scoring six runs on six hits. Brady Krzciok (Central Michigan) and Isaac Huettl (Northern Iowa Area CC) started the inning with back-to-back singles, enabling Jaron Cotton (University of Nebraska) to plate the first run on an opposite-field double. Erick Dessens grounded into a fielder's choice for the second out, scoring Huettl from third for the second run. Mackenzee Higuchi extended the inning on a four-pitch walk and Jaylen Edmonds singled down the third base line to score Cotton. Zach Daudet (Cal Poly) recorded his first two RBIs on his first extra-base hit, a triple to left field scoring fellow Mustang Higuchi and Edmonds. Venezuela native Cesar Franco extended the lead to 6, scoring Daudet on a single in front of the left fielder.

The Larks added a run in the following inning, starting with Kyle Hvidsten who led off the third with his second double of the day. Erick Dessens advanced Hvidsten 90 feet on his tenth hit in five days, enabling Jaylen Edmonds to score Hvidsten on a sacrifice fly.

Looking bleak down seven runs, the Big Sticks crawled back with five runs in the bottom of the third. Marcus Romero (South Mountain Community College) and Adam Haber led off the frame with back-to-back singles followed by Keenan Proctor (University of California Los Angeles) who loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch. Evan Appelwick cut the deficit to five, lining a single to right field scoring Romeo and Haber while Erick Dessens delivered a strike to third base to cut down Proctor trying to advance from first. Brant Kragel (Pima Community College) laced his second double of the season over the head of the Larks' centerfielder, scoring Appelwick. Dawson Walls (Oral Roberts University) reached base for the first time this season on a five-pitch walk and advanced to second on a single from Cooper Hill (Tyler Junior College), scoring Kragel. Nathan Martinez harmed his former squad again, cutting the deficit to two runs on a first-pitch single to left field. Martinez hit .121 with two walks and seventeen strikeouts in nine games with the Larks and is currently hitting .385 with three walks and just four strikeouts in five games with the Big Sticks.

Bismarck added three insurance runs in the fifth, initiated by Jaron Cotton's second double of the game. The bases ran full after Erick Dessens reached on a fielder's choice and Mackenzee Higuchi worked a six-pitch walk. Ahead 0-2 to Jaylen Edmonds, Big Sticks pitcher Dylan Cortes (LeTourneau University) lost control and walked home a run after throwing four consecutive balls. Dessens scored the second run of the inning on a passed ball, advancing all runs 90 feet enabling Higuchi to score on a following fielder's choice.

After a solo home run from Troy Berg (Iowa Central Community College) in the bottom of the fifth, the Larks put it to bed with a five spot in the seventh inning. Mackenzee Higuchi recorded his first hit of the game on a single up the middle after walking three times and Jaylen Edmonds drew his second walk. Zach Daudet lined his second triple of the game to left field, scoring both runners advancing the Bismarck lead to 12-6. Daudet scored on a sacrifice fly from Cesar Franco and Brady Krzciok found a barrel, blasting a solo home run dead-center. The bases ran full again with two outs after a walk by Isaac Huettl and consecutive singles from Michael Davinni and Jaron Cotton. Erick Dessens drove in the fifteenth and final run on his eighth RBI in four games after drawing the Larks' seventh walk of the game. Bismarck batters struck out twice in the nightcap while combining for 15 hits.

The Larks are home for four games to conclude June with two against the Mankato MoonDogs on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:35, and two against the first-place Wilmar Stingers on Thursday at 6:35 and Friday at 7:05. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/

