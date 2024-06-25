Kingfish Drop First Game of Four-Game Homestand to Kalamazoo
June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fall 12-5 to the Kalamazoo Growlers during their first game of this four-game homestand.
Both starting pitchers began the game by tossing two scoreless innings. Kalamazoo's Ryan Kraft threw four strikeouts while Kenosha's Brody Krzysiak collected one.
The Growlers broke through in the third after Korbin Griffin's lead-off triple. Xavier Delgado followed with a two-run home run to right field. Myles Beale would eventually come around as well after his double to right.
Justin Hausser immediately responded for Kenosha with an RBI single, scoring Robert Newland to make it 3-1.
Kalamazoo didn't waste any time bouncing back as they reached base on six consecutive hits to add five runs for an 8-1 lead. Beale drove in the final two runs on a single to right.
Two more insurance runs came across for Kalamazoo on a wild pitch and an RBI double by Delgado in the fifth. Nick Giamarusti's speed would get the Kingfish one run back with a triple to left, followed by scoring on a wild pitch.
Kalamazoo would cap off their offensive dominance in the seventh after Griffin hit a two-run blast over the right field fence.
Kenosha's offense made the outcome closer with a three-run eighth inning on a pair of RBI singles by Nate Mieszkowski and Nick Giamarusti along with Tanner Reaves' RBI fielder's choice.
The Kingfish continues its series with Kalamazoo tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at Historic Simmons Field. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
