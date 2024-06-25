MoonDogs Drop Game 1 of the Series to Bismarck

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs would scratch at the Larks early in the game but would heel, and take a loss in the first game of the series, losing 10-4.

Aiden McGee (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would have a start on the bump today for the MoonDogs. McGee recorded 3 innings pitched, with 73 pitches and 2 strikeouts.

Gabe Miranda (Texas Christian University) would get the night rolling for the MoonDogs by getting walked, then recording a run due to a Riley Jackson (Florida State University) putout. This would make the score 1-0 going into the bottom of the second.

Going into the third inning, the MoonDogs were tied with the Larks 1-1, but that would all change. Carter Vrabel (Tennessee Tech University) and Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) would find their way to the base, and soon be brought in to touch home plate by a Zach Crandall (University of Utah) single. Miranda who would get hit by a pitch at his at-bat would also bring in a run due to a Casey Sorg (Bellarmine University) single. This would end the third inning, MoonDogs 4-1.

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University-Mankato) would take over on the pile for McGee. For Shumskis' night, he would record 3 innings pitched, and 36 pitches.

The MoonDogs would slow down the bats until the top of the sixth, when Sorg would hit a single, but then due to an error, make his way to 2nd base. He would end the inning stranded on base. Sorg would record another good night with 3 at-bats, 2 hits, and 1 RBI.

Ben Robichaux (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) would step in to pinch hit and record a walk in his first at-bat.

Tyler Vargas (Sac City) would reach the mound tonight for the MoonDogs. He would record 1 inning of work with 26 pitches.

The MoonDogs would have a rough bottom of the seventh inning where they would have defensive errors, after having strong defense in the innings prior. They would let up 5 runs, and make the score 8-4 Larks.

Tate Marland (Cedarville University) would end the night on the mound for the MoonDogs. He would record 1 inning of work and 24 pitches.

The Larks would get the bats going in the eighth inning and score 2 more runs to make the score 10-4 Larks.

The Larks will hear the bark of the MoonDogs tomorrow as they will take on the Larks again at 6:35 pm, on ESPN +.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.