Madison Mallards Snap Skid with Extra-Inning Victory over Kokomo Jackrabbits

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Kokomo, IN - The Madison Mallards got back in the win column on Monday night with a 4-2 extra-inning victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

The Mallards got on the board in the first inning on a Kokomo error to take a 1-0 lead. The Jackrabbits struck back in the bottom of the first as Lukas Farris (Georgia) put Kokomo in front with a 2-run single.

Pitching dominated the middle innings of the game. Mallards starter Elliot Cadieux Lanoue (Iowa) rebounded to throw three clean frames following the first inning. Meanwhile, Jackrabbits starter Christian Keel (Brown) tossed five innings and did not allow an earned run.

The 2-1 lead for the Jackrabbits lasted all the way until the eighth inning. Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) hit an RBI single to tie the game 2-2. Carney was the only Mallards player to collect multiple hits in the game.

The game stayed tied through the ninth and went to extra innings, and the Mallards scored two runs in the top of the tenth, thanks in part to two errors by the Jackrabbits in the inning. Kokomo committed four errors in the game. The Jackrabbits did not score in the bottom of the tenth, and the Mallards left Kokomo with a series split.

Davis Welch (Harding) earned the win for the Mallards. He pitched three scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts. Aiden Berggren (Shorter) was charged with the loss for the Jackrabbits.

The Mallards will head to Traverse City to face the Pitt Spitters on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Mallards will return to Warner Park on Thursday, when they'll face the Green Bay Rockers in a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m.

