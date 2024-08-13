Mallards Defeat Wausau, Force Game Three

August 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Madison Mallards (50-20) needed a win to force a winner-take-all game three, and they did it. The Mallards defeated the Wausau Woodchucks (50-19) 8-5 on Monday night in Wausau.

Madison jumped on Wausau starter Brayden Marks (Bradley University) in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) scored Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State University) on a sacrifice fly. They added three runs in the third inning with a bases-clearing double from Cal Fisher (Florida State University).

Wausau fought back in the bottom half of the third. The Woodchucks scored two runs on a fielder's choice to cut the lead in half, 4-2.

Madison added insurance in the fifth inning. They plated four runs on six hits including another double from Fisher that scored Dawson Hokuf (Cincinnati) and Frankie Carney (UC Irvine). Fisher recorded five RBI on the night. The score read 8-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Wausau rallied for three runs and was knocking on the door for more. With the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at the plate, Hannoh Seo (Pomona-Pitzer) recorded a lineout from Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas AM University-Corpus Christi) to end the frame. Jase Schueller (Vanguard University) slammed the door in the eighth and ninth innings with four strikeouts and no hits allowed.

Brock Adamson (Ellsworth Community College) recorded the win for Madison, Marks received the loss for Wausau. Schueller recorded the save.

Madison tallied eight runs on 12 hits and earned their first playoff win since defeating the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in 2021.

Madison and Wausau will face off for Game three in Wausau on Tuesday night. The winner advances to the Great Lakes Championship and will face either Kalamazoo/Rockford. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.