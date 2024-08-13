Chucks' Incredible Record-Breaking Season Comes to an End

August 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Chucks record-setting season comes to a heartbreaking end tonight against the Madison Mallards at home, 8-3.

Jake Molloy (Keiser) made his first NWL playoff start tonight for the Woodchucks. Molloy went 2.1 innings pitched, throwing just 25 pitches. He was replaced by Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern State) in the 3rd. Plumadore threw 4 strikeouts and allowed just 1 earned run. Seth Clausen (Minnesota) made an appearance, taking over in relief of Plumadore in the 6th. Clausen threw 5 strikeouts and allowed just 1 run total.

Johnny Amonica (Keiser) was the final arm used by the Chucks. He went just 0.1 innings.

The Chucks went down in the game early, but came right back in the bottom of the 1st. Drew Berkland (Minnesota) had his first hit of the series, a 2 run shot that scored Val Cerna Jr. (CMU). Christian Smith-Johnson (Corpus Christi) scratched out another run that started on a steal of second. A fielder's choice and an error let him come home.

Jake Berkland (Mankato) once again made himself known defensively. In the top of the 9th, Berkland had another leaping throw from shortstop to throw the runner out at first.

Offensively, the Woodchucks did well. They struck the ball well, and found 5 hits, with 2 RBI.

The season comes to a close. Thank you to fans and supporters for following the Chucks all year long. Stay tuned for Chucks news on social media.

