Rox Shut out Willmar, Advance to Great Plains Championship Game

August 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Jackson Hauge at bat(St. Cloud Rox)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (43-26) blanked the Willmar Stingers (44-26) by a 6-0 score in Game Three of the Great Plains West sub-divisional playoff series on Tuesday, August 13th. They have advanced to the Great Plains Championship game, in which they will host the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday.

Once again, St. Cloud struck first with production in the first inning. The Rox claimed two runs out of the gate, as Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) singled and Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) lifted a sacrifice fly to drive in teammates. St. Cloud would add a third run in the third inning when Hauge ripped a run-producing double down the left-field line.

In the seventh inning, Rox Most Valuable Player Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) provided breathing room with a two-run home run to left field. The center fielder who blasted 11 long balls in the regular season reached base 10 times in the three-game series against Willmar. Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha), who scored two runs, completed St. Cloud's offensive output with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

For the third consecutive game, St. Cloud's starting pitcher dealt a postseason quality start. This time, right-hander Hunter Day (Missouri State University) turned in eight scoreless innings, striking out four with 103 pitches. Behind him, the Rox defense turned key double plays in the first and second innings to jumpstart the outing. Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) slammed the door in a perfect ninth inning, striking out the final batter of the game.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Hunter Day!

The Rox will host the La Crosse Loggers in the Great Plains Championship game at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14th. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

