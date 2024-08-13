Stingers' Season Ends in Game Three

August 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - In a pivotal game three, the Stingers season ended at the hands of the Saint Cloud Rox, by a score of 6-0.

The Stingers offense threatened throughout the game, but could never get anything across.

Saint Cloud tallied two in the first, and another in the third to go up 3-0.

The insurance came in the 7th, scoring two, with another in the 8th to make it 6-0.

Seven different Stingers recorded a hit in the ballgame, but no one had more than one.

Willmar finishes the season as the new Northwoods League team record holders of several stats, including runs scored.

The season ends with the Stingers at 45-28 overall, good enough for the best regular season record in the Great Plains.

