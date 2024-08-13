Madison Mallards Win Great Lakes West, Defeat Wisconsin Woodchucks

August 13, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Madison Mallards (50-20) are headed to the Great Lakes Championship with a convincing 8-3 win over the Wausau Woodchucks (50-19) on Tuesday. The Mallards will host the Kalamazoo Growlers (42-30) on Wednesday night at the Duck Pond at 6:05 p.m. for the Great Lakes Championship.

For the second night in a row, the Mallards struck first. This time, it only took two pitches. Shai Robinson (Illinois State University) hit his first home run of the postseason to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Woodchucks responded with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning from Drew Berkland (University of Minnesota). The lead did not last long as Dawson Hokuf (Cincinnati) tied the game with a solo shot. The game was tied 2-2 after two.

After two base hits in the third inning, Woodchucks' starter (Keiser University) was chased from the game. Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern State University) entered in relief. The Mallards jumped on him for two runs - extending their lead to 4-2. In two appearances against the Mallards this season, Molloy gave up nine runs on 13 hits over 6.1 innings pitched.

The Mallards tagged on four runs over the final six frames and ended the game with eight runs on 15 hits. On the other hand, the bullpen was outstanding. The Mallards only needed two relievers to finish the job. Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts, and Carson Fluno (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) earned the three-inning save with three scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

Other top performers include Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State University) with a 3-for-5 night, Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Charlie Marion (Madison College) 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.

Pack the Pond for the Great Lakes Championship on Wednesday, August 14 against the Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tickets are available at Mallardsbaseball.com or by calling our front office at 608.246.4277.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.