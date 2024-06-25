Home Run Party Carries Express to Win

Eau Claire, WI - On a hot summer night in the Chippewa Valley, the Express bounced back from their three-game losing streak to secure a 14-8 win against the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

The Express' bats got off to a great start in this one, pushing across six runs in the first three innings. In the first it was Davis Rivers (Texas Tech) who got it started with an RBI single, followed by a Thunder Bay error that increased the Trains lead to 3-1. The Trains would follow that with a three run third inning, thanks to a returning Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) RBI single and a Brady Blake (Kansas) two RBI double to push the Express lead to 6-1.

The Floodgates were opened in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Rivers (Texas Tech) would hit a grand slam, pushing the Eau Claire lead to 10-2. This marked the third Express grand slam of their 2024 campaign.

The Border Cats would push across three runs in the top of the seventh, two in the eighth, and one more in the ninth, but back-to-back moonshots by returnee Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) and Colton Wemhoff (Kansas) sealed the deal.

The Trains received a fantastic start from Ryan Speshyock (Stanford), who threw for six innings, allowing only two runs and tossing six strikeouts and getting the win (1-0). Kansai Sugimoto (Yavapai) took the loss (1-2) for the Border Cats.

The Express look to grab the series sweep against Thunder Bay tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Carson Park.

