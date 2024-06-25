Lakeshore's Home Run Brigade Takes Down League Leaders

Mequon, WI - Entering Tuesday night's game versus the league-leading Wausau Woodchucks, Lakeshore had a large looming task, offensive production. With the addition of Griffin Cameron and Ethan Hindle out of Kentucky as well as the return of Jack Counsell, the 'Nooks offense attempted to find their groove again.

It would start as an uphill climb.

Battling with Max Galvin, Sheets hung a pitch a bit too much and Galvin went with it matching Drew Berkland for the team lead in home runs at four and putting the 'Chucks up 2-0 right away.

Wausau grew the advantage to 3-0 before Sheets signaled the end of the second by walking off while the ball floated to left field to be caught by Hennings.

Lakeshore runners reached in the second with their first hit off the bat of Mason Schwalbach. Then, getting a free pass with just one out, it looked to be run-producing. However, the Woodchucks had a double-play of their own in line and put away the Chinooks.

Settling in, the 'Nooks held the Woodchucks bats silent in the third before they got going in the bottom half of the inning. In his second game back from injury, Jack Counsell laced a ball to right center for the leadoff single. Back to the top with one out, Kentucky duo, Cameron and Hindle separated by Nerat, brought the energy back for the Chinooks. Putting up a two-spot on a sacrifice fly and double, Lakeshore cut the lead to just one.

In response, the Woodchucks would continue their aggressive approach, going with the ball wherever it was pitched and always jumping on it early in the count. A fourth inning that started 3-2, ended with the Chinooks facing a 5-run deficit.

The entire lineup was productive tonight, especially spots eight and nine. Jack Counsell reached on a hit by pitch and was followed by a Kibler double to score him. Cameron singled and eventually took second base with no contest putting two in scoring position with his fellow Wildcat up in Hindle. A sacrifice fly to center was plenty deep enough to add to the run total for the 'Nooks reeling them back in within three, 7-4.

In back-to-back innings the Chinooks combined for three towering home runs and eventually took the lead.

Starting with Gene Trujillo in the sixth, he pulled a ball down the line over the right field wall with the only doubt being that it might hook foul.

He spoke about his thoughts as the ball traveled which were a roller coaster, "Dang it, I hit it foul I should've hit that thing fair. And then it started to come back, and I was like is he going to catch it? And then it went over."

Trujillo may not have had the best angle, because Wausau right fielder Max Galvin never stood a chance.

With one out, Jack Counsell dropped a bunt for a base hit and advanced to second on a wild throw. Then again the 8-9 combo produced. Kibler added two RBIs to his night on a ball he watched off the bat and over the fence before starting his trot. It gave the 'Nooks an energy boost and 8-7 lead in a crucial point in the game.

Assuming fastball in a 2-0 count lefty-lefty matchup, Kibler was focusing on just being on time.

On the other side of the ball, Kibler praised the pitching staff for their preparation going into the game and energy. Knowing the offensive production the 'Chucks are capable of, Kibler emphasizes most that there is mutual trust.

"Trust in their stuff and trust in me to call a good game for them," which has led to maximum production as a pitching staff and minimal offense for opposing teams.

The next inning, Ethan Hindle matched Kibler's 3 RBI night with a home run of his own stretching the lead in the seventh to two, 9-7.

Michael Gray went 3.1 scoreless holding the 'Chucks at bay allowing Lakeshore to capture the lead for good. He picked up his first win in his first appearance as a member of Lakeshore.

Gray came into a crucial part of the game and kept Wausau off-balance with his fastball, slider, curveball combo.

"On a hot day like this against a good team like that it's fun to go out and get the ball and be energetic. Get the guys on the bench fired up and they fire me up too. It's a great team win."

Sullivan came in at a crucial moment for the defense, bases loaded one out. He continued to quiet the wood of the 'Chucks striking out back-to-back batters ending the threat. He went back out for the ninth with a 2-run lead and took down the division-leading Woodchucks to give Lakeshore the 9-7 victory.

Sullivan, nicknamed Sully, was grateful to get the ball and has routinely been in similar spots. His focus is not to hype up the moment too much knowing he's lived and prepared for those moments. Keeping the same neutral energy, Sully spoke with a soft tone saying, "I embrace the energy of it. I love when things can be chaotic in the game and I can bring that stable presence."

Lakeshore faces the Woodchucks for game two and the last time in the first half of the season. With a week left of games in the first half, the Chinooks are looking to finish strong and carry momentum into a crucial second half of the season.

