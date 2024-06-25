Rockers Fall to Woodchucks on the Road

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers in action

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers in action(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers lost game two of their road series against the Woodchucks. The team will return home tomorrow for the first matchup in a series against Wisconsin Rapids. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Green Bay got runners on base early in the game. Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) reached on a walk and was able to get to third on a steal and a fielder's choice. Mulivai Levu (UCLA) singled to right field to score Shultz put the Rockers up 1-0.

Wausau retaliated in the third with three runs, but the Rockers leveled the score with a Mason Eckelman (Ohio State) RBI double in the fourth, and Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) scored on a fielder's choice in the fifth to make the score 3-3.

The Woodchucks' offense put up a seven-run inning to retake the lead in the bottom half of the fifth. Taylor Shultz (Georgia State) grabbed his third hit of the day quickly after to get a run back for the Rockers. Wausau extended their lead at the end of the eighth to make the score 12-4 entering the final frame.

In the closing stage of the game, Sam Miller (Columbia) crushed a solo shot to left field for his sixth home run of the season. This moves him into a tie for second-most in the league this season. Despite the bomb by Miller, the Rockers couldn't rally anymore, with the final score holding at 12-5.

Tomorrow, Henry Chabot (Chapman) will make his first start for the Rockers. He has made nine appearances in relief this season, boasting a 4.19 ERA. In his 19.1 innings pitched, he has 24 strikeouts and just nine earned runs.

Olivia Maro will perform live music before tomorrow's game starting when gates open at 5:30. Tuesdays are 2-for-1 ticket days at Capital Credit Union Park. All reserved seats in the main bowl are two for the price of one.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.