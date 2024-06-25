Stingers Continue to Roll, Shut Down Hot Tots in Game One
June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The good keeps on getting better for the WIllmar Stingers as they won for the 9th time in 10 games on Tuesday night, beating the Minot Hot Tots 4-1.
The story of the game was Stingers starting pitcher Sam Tyrpa (Dakota State), who threw 7 shutout innings, allowing just four hits and racking up six strikeouts.
The offense picked him up throughout the game, starting in the 3rd, as Trevor Winterstein (Augustana) turned a leadoff infield single into a run, brought in on a Rhett Stokes (Nebraska) sacrifice fly.
Winterstein was then on the opposite side of an RBI in the 5th, singling home Jack Spanier (Minnesota) to make it 2-0.
Stokes picked up a couple more RBIs in the 7th thanks to a two-run opposite field home run, stretching it out to 4-0.
Hempoinix Relief Pitcher of the game Tate Robertson gave up one run in the 8th but tossed a 1-2-3 9th to close out the win.
Willmar has now won five games in a row and closes out the homestand against Minot on Wednesday night.
First pitch between Stingers and Hot Tots is set for 6:35 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
