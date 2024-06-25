Stingers Continue to Roll, Shut Down Hot Tots in Game One

WILLMAR, MN - The good keeps on getting better for the WIllmar Stingers as they won for the 9th time in 10 games on Tuesday night, beating the Minot Hot Tots 4-1.

The story of the game was Stingers starting pitcher Sam Tyrpa (Dakota State), who threw 7 shutout innings, allowing just four hits and racking up six strikeouts.

The offense picked him up throughout the game, starting in the 3rd, as Trevor Winterstein (Augustana) turned a leadoff infield single into a run, brought in on a Rhett Stokes (Nebraska) sacrifice fly.

Winterstein was then on the opposite side of an RBI in the 5th, singling home Jack Spanier (Minnesota) to make it 2-0.

Stokes picked up a couple more RBIs in the 7th thanks to a two-run opposite field home run, stretching it out to 4-0.

Hempoinix Relief Pitcher of the game Tate Robertson gave up one run in the 8th but tossed a 1-2-3 9th to close out the win.

Willmar has now won five games in a row and closes out the homestand against Minot on Wednesday night.

First pitch between Stingers and Hot Tots is set for 6:35 pm at Bill Taunton Stadium.

