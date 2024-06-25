Register Today for Heritage Exteriors Baseball Camp

June 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Heritage Exteriors and the Stingers are thrilled to announce its annual baseball camp, scheduled to take place on July 12th from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at Bill Taunton Stadium. This exciting event aims to bring together young athletes from the local community for a morning of skill-building and fun.

Participants will have an unforgettable experience filled with expert coaching, engaging drills, and valuable insights into the game. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the 2024 Stingers coaches and players.

The camp is open to baseball enthusiasts aged 8-12 years old.

Each kid will also get to swing a bat, but base running, throwing, and fielding will be highlighted.

Kids will be split into age groups for the best experience

Bring your water bottle, baseeball glove, hat, and bat (if you have one)

Event Details:

Date: July 12th, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Location: Bill Taunton Stadium

